Tesco Finest Karahi Curry Paste 180G

Easy to use sauce, not too spicy for the sole family
Delicious
This is delicious. I found half a jar was plenty rather than using a whole jar. Rich, deep flavour.
medium
low
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 482kJ / 116kcal
INGREDIENTS: Tomato (53%), Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Yogurt (Milk), Garlic Purée, Green Chilli (4%), Sugar, Ginger Purée, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Ground Roast Coriander, Cornflour, Ground Roast Cumin Seed, Salt, Coriander, Cumin Seed, Chilli Powder, Ground Coriander, Fried Onion [Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Onion, Salt], Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Black Pepper, Turmeric, Cinnamon, Ginger, Allspice, Nutmeg, Clove, Dill, Fennel, Mint, Mace.
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days. Store in a cool dry place.
Lamb Karahi Curry.
Cooking time: 3 hours and 3 minutes.
Method: Hob/Oven
Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) oil; 1 onion diced (approx. 70g); 300g diced lamb; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Karahi Curry Paste; 400g chopped tomatoes; 150ml water.
Method:
1. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. Gently cook the onion until golden in colour.
2. Add the lamb and fry until sealed.
3. Stir in the paste and fry for 3 minutes.
4. Add the chopped tomatoes and water.
5. Transfer to an oven-safe casserole dish and cook for 3 hours or until the lamb is cooked and tender.
To Serve: Serve with cooked basmati rice or naan bread and garnish with fresh coriander.
Chicken Karahi Curry.
Cooking time: 18 minutes.
Method: Hob.
Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) oil; 1 onion diced (approx. 70g); 600g diced chicken breast; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Karahi Curry Paste; 400g chopped tomatoes; 150ml water.
Method:
1. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. Gently cook the onion until golden in colour.
2. Stir in the paste and fry for 3 minutes.
3. Add the chicken and fry until sealed.
4. Add the chopped tomatoes and water and simmer gently for 15 minutes or until chicken is thoroughly cooked and sauce has thickened.
To Serve: Serve with cooked basmati rice or naan bread.
Karahi Chicken.
Cooking time: 50 minutes.
Method: Grill.
Ingredients: 600g diced chicken breast, 1 jar of Tesco Finest Karahi Curry Paste.
Method:
1. Mix the chicken and paste and marinate for 30 minutes or overnight.
2. Put the chicken on skewers and then on a tray and under the grill for 20 minutes or until cooked thoroughly.
To Serve: Serve with cooked basmati rice or naan bread.
4 Servings
Jar. Recycle
180g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a jar (45g)
|Energy
|482kJ / 116kcal
|217kJ / 52kcal
|Fat
|6.6g
|3.0g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|9.2g
|4.2g
|Sugars
|6.1g
|2.8g
|Fibre
|4.0g
|1.8g
|Protein
|2.8g
|1.3g
|Salt
|1.15g
|0.52g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
