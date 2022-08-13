Tesco Finest Karahi Curry Paste 180G

Lamb Karahi Curry.

Cooking time: 3 hours and 3 minutes.

Method: Hob/Oven

Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) oil; 1 onion diced (approx. 70g); 300g diced lamb; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Karahi Curry Paste; 400g chopped tomatoes; 150ml water.

Method:

1. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. Gently cook the onion until golden in colour.

2. Add the lamb and fry until sealed.

3. Stir in the paste and fry for 3 minutes.

4. Add the chopped tomatoes and water.

5. Transfer to an oven-safe casserole dish and cook for 3 hours or until the lamb is cooked and tender.

To Serve: Serve with cooked basmati rice or naan bread and garnish with fresh coriander.

Chicken Karahi Curry.

Cooking time: 18 minutes.

Method: Hob.

Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) oil; 1 onion diced (approx. 70g); 600g diced chicken breast; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Karahi Curry Paste; 400g chopped tomatoes; 150ml water.

Method:

1. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. Gently cook the onion until golden in colour.

2. Stir in the paste and fry for 3 minutes.

3. Add the chicken and fry until sealed.

4. Add the chopped tomatoes and water and simmer gently for 15 minutes or until chicken is thoroughly cooked and sauce has thickened.

To Serve: Serve with cooked basmati rice or naan bread.

Karahi Chicken.

Cooking time: 50 minutes.

Method: Grill.

Ingredients: 600g diced chicken breast, 1 jar of Tesco Finest Karahi Curry Paste.

Method:

1. Mix the chicken and paste and marinate for 30 minutes or overnight.

2. Put the chicken on skewers and then on a tray and under the grill for 20 minutes or until cooked thoroughly.

To Serve: Serve with cooked basmati rice or naan bread.