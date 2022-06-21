We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Ramona's Heavenly Houmous Original 500G

4.4(7)Write a review
Ramona's Heavenly Houmous Original 500G
£ 3.00
£0.60/100g

Product Description

  • Ramona's Heavenly Houmous Original 500g
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • I'd love to know what you think!
  • Ramona@RamonasFood.com
  • Made with Love
  • Coming from a Mediterranean family, the food we ate was great quality, great tasting and always made with love.
  • When I came to the UK, I just couldn't fathom why this kind of food didn't taste how I remembered. So after wondering for a long time whether I could, or should, create my own range, eventually I went for it - and Ramona's was born.
  • I sourced the finest ingredients from the local markets and suppliers and using a blender in my little kitchen I would make all my own products at night (I had a day job!). The next day I would hand deliver them to local restaurants and delis in my trusted Peugeot 206.
  • Ramona's has grown a little since then - we have a much bigger kitchen and our range now includes falafels, vegan burgers, dips and sauces. Some of them with traditional recipes and others with a contemporary innovative twist.
  • As we've grown, my food values have stayed the same. To make super tasty, naturally vegetarian food, based on my own Mediterranean family recipes - using only the finest ingredients. And I hope you'll be able to taste the most important ingredient of all.. love.
  • Ramona
  • Heavenly houmous made with love (& chickpeas)
  • Ready to eat
  • Source of fibre
  • Gluten free
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 500G
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Chickpeas (57%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Tahini (Sesame Seeds), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Acid: Citric Acid, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Garlic Powder, Spices, Preservative: E234

Allergy Information

  • Manufactured in a factory handling Mustard, Celery and Soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated (+2°C to +5°C )

Name and address

  • Ramona's Kitchen,
  • Unit A,
  • 2 Greycaine Road,
  • Watford,
  • WD24 7GP.

Return to

  • Ramona's Kitchen,
  • Unit A,
  • 2 Greycaine Road,
  • Watford,
  • WD24 7GP.
  • www.ramonaskitchen.com

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g as sold
Energy (kJ)1136
Energy (kcal)274
Fat (g)21.6
of which Saturates (g)1.8
Carbohydrate (g)10.5
of which Sugars (g)0.6
Fibre (g)5.0
Protein (g)6.4
Salt (g) 1.0
View all Houmous & Dips

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

7 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Fabulous houmous

5 stars

Best houmous you can get from a shop or supermarket. It's smooth and tasty.

10/10

5 stars

Really love this houmous lasts all week with evening meals 10*

Delicious authentic very moreish

5 stars

Its the best houmous I have ever tasted. Please keep stocking it.

Excellent houmous

5 stars

Excellent houmous loved by the whole family. Light and moreish, it comes in a great size tub at a great price. I'll be buying more!

Amazing and cost effective

5 stars

So Delicious! Almost finished the entire tub in one day.

Airy Houmous

1 stars

The Houmous was very fluffy and had a lot of air in it, didn't really taste like houmous more like eating air, very smooth without any texture.

Absolutely delicious ! The family polished it off

5 stars

Absolutely delicious ! The family polished it off in no time. Will def buy again

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here