Tesco Finest Makhani Curry Paste 180G

Product Description
- A mild curry paste with tomato, butter, ground roast coriander and ground roast cumin.
- A Punjabi inspired mild and rich curry paste with butter, roasted coriander, cumin and garlic puree.
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée, Tomato (10%), Butter (Milk) (5%), Ground Roast Coriander, Ground Roast Cumin Seed, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Water, Cornflour, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Cardamom, Dried Fenugreek Leaf, Turmeric, Nutmeg, Fenugreek, Black Pepper, Concentrated Onion Juice, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Sunflower Oil, Onion Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days. Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
Chicken Makhani
Cooking time: 35 minutes.
Method: Hob.
Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) oil; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Makhani Curry Paste; 650g diced chicken breast; 300g double cream.
Method:
1. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan.
2. Add the diced chicken and fry for 5 minutes.
3. Stir in the paste and fry for 5 minutes.
4. Add the double cream, mix well and simmer for a further 25 minutes until chicken is thoroughly cooked and sauce has thickened.
To Serve: Finish with chopped coriander and serve with rice and naan bread.
Cod Makhani
Cooking time: 10 minutes.
Method: Hob.
Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) oil; 4 (540g) Cod Fillets; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Makhani Curry Paste.
Method:
1. Cover the cod fillets in the paste evenly.
2. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. Add the cod and fry until cooked through.
To Serve: Finish with chopped coriander and serve with rice and naan bread.
Vegetable Makhani
Cooking time: 30 minutes.
Method: Hob.
Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) oil; 80g Green Beans; 300g Cauliflower Florets; 1 sliced pepper (approx 120g); 1 jar of Tesco Finest Makhani Curry Paste; 300ml Double Cream.
Method:
1. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. Add the vegetables and cook until they start to go golden brown.
2. Add the paste and cook for 3 minutes.
3. Add the double cream and simmer gently until the vegetables are soft and the sauce has thickened.
To Serve: Finish with chopped coriander and serve with rice and naan bread.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a jar (45g)
|Energy
|456kJ / 110kcal
|205kJ / 49kcal
|Fat
|6.3g
|2.8g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|8.5g
|3.8g
|Sugars
|6.2g
|2.8g
|Fibre
|4.3g
|1.9g
|Protein
|2.5g
|1.1g
|Salt
|1.09g
|0.49g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
