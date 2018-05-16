Tesco Finest Makhani Curry Paste 180G

Chicken Makhani

Cooking time: 35 minutes.

Method: Hob.

Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) oil; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Makhani Curry Paste; 650g diced chicken breast; 300g double cream.

Method:

1. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan.

2. Add the diced chicken and fry for 5 minutes.

3. Stir in the paste and fry for 5 minutes.

4. Add the double cream, mix well and simmer for a further 25 minutes until chicken is thoroughly cooked and sauce has thickened.

To Serve: Finish with chopped coriander and serve with rice and naan bread.

Cod Makhani

Cooking time: 10 minutes.

Method: Hob.

Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) oil; 4 (540g) Cod Fillets; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Makhani Curry Paste.

Method:

1. Cover the cod fillets in the paste evenly.

2. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. Add the cod and fry until cooked through.

To Serve: Finish with chopped coriander and serve with rice and naan bread.

Vegetable Makhani

Cooking time: 30 minutes.

Method: Hob.

Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) oil; 80g Green Beans; 300g Cauliflower Florets; 1 sliced pepper (approx 120g); 1 jar of Tesco Finest Makhani Curry Paste; 300ml Double Cream.

Method:

1. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. Add the vegetables and cook until they start to go golden brown.

2. Add the paste and cook for 3 minutes.

3. Add the double cream and simmer gently until the vegetables are soft and the sauce has thickened.

To Serve: Finish with chopped coriander and serve with rice and naan bread.