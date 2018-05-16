Jamie Oliver B/Sqsh, Cheese & Chilli Sauce 200G

Per 1/2 pack (approx. 100g)
- Energy
- 431kJ
-
- 103kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.5g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.7g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.8g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.66g
- 11%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 431kJ/103kcal
Product Description
- Butternut Squash, Cheese and Chilli Sauce.
- "I'm all about making mealtimes easier, because life is busy, right? So for those days when you need a kitchen time-saver, I'm here to help. I've packed these sauces with flavour - and quality ingredients - so just add pasta. Dinner, sorted!"
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- ©2022 Jamie Oliver Enterprises Ltd.
- Portrait photography: Sam Robinson.
- Jamie Oliver is a registered trademark.
- 1 of your 5-a-day
- Cooks in just 3 minutes
- Delicious food for busy people
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Butternut Squash Purée from Concentrate (60%), Onion, Water, Sunflower Oil, Semi-Hard Cheese (Milk) (6%), Tomato Purée, Dried Skimmed Milk, Modified Corn Starch, Chilli Pepper (1%), Potato Starch, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Garlic, Salt, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For use-by date, see side of pot. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by use-by date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 2 mins at 750w.
Remove the sleeve and partially open the film. Cook for the indicated time. Stand for 1 min before serving. This container may soften slightly, but will regain strength on standing.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: 3 mins.
Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently. Stir occasionally. Do not allow to boil. Ensure the food is piping hot throughout and stir before serving.
Number of uses
Contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Lid. Plastic - Widely Recycled Pot. Plastic - Widely Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Chef Brand Ltd - GB,
- 22 Bessemer Park,
- Milkwood Rd,
- London,
- SE24 0HG.
Return to
customerservice@chefbrand.co.uk
- Chef Brand Ltd - GB,
- 22 Bessemer Park,
- Milkwood Rd,
- London,
- SE24 0HG.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|For 100g:
|Energy
|431kJ/103kcal
|Fat
|3.5g
|Of which saturates
|0.7g
|Carbohydrates
|14g
|Of which sugars
|4.8g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|Protein
|3.0g
|Salt
|0.66g
