Sheba Select Slices Wet Cat Food Trays Poultry in Gravy 8x85g

Complete wet pet food for adult cats.

A deluxe medley of tender pieces in a delicious cat food in gravy. Exceptional pet food to keep your feline friend pawing at your feet for more. Available in convenient Sheba 85g recyclable cat food trays. Sheba cat food is made with no fillers. This ensures that your cat is getting the nutrients they need and nothing they don't. These poultry cat food recipes have been carefully prepared with over 30 years of expertise, and served in convenient Sheba 85g cat food trays. This delicious adult cat food recipe will become a familiar favourite and provide a variety of tastes & textures your cat is bound to adore. At Sheba we want to proactively contribute to a more sustainable future for our planet, that is why all pack elements of Sheba Sauce Lover adult cat food 8 pack are recyclable.

At Sheba we have been preparing delicious wet cat food recipes for over 30 years. These flavourful everyday cat food favourites with a variety of tastes and textures that your cat knows and loves. Such a varied adult cat food menu is sure to satisfy your cat's desire for irresistible daily meal experiences.

High quality adult Sheba wet cat food in gravy provides complete and balanced everyday meals for your feline companion

Pack size: 680G

Net Contents

8 x 85g ℮

Preparation and Usage

24h Daily Feeding Recommendation 3 kg: 2 1/2 - 3, 4 kg: 3 - 3 1/2, 5 kg; 3 1/2 - 4 1 tray can be replaced by 18 - 21 g dry food. 72 kcal/85 g Feeding instructions: Account for the calories coming from treats. Feeding amounts are intended as guidelines only. Adjust the amount of food according to the age, size and activity level of your cat. Fresh water should always be available. Serve at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.