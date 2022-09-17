We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Johnnie Walker 15 Year Old Scotch Whisky 700Ml

image 1 of Johnnie Walker 15 Year Old Scotch Whisky 700Ml
£45.00
£64.29/litre

Product Description

  • Johnnie Walker 15 YO Scotch Whisky 700ml
  • A perfectly balanced blend of only Single Malt Whiskies matured for at least 15 years
  • Double Gold Medal and Best Blended Scotch at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition
  • Intense aromas of cut grass and fresh fruit with wood smoke, pepper, vanilla and sandalwood
  • Enjoy it neat or over ice
  • Crafted from Speyside, Highland, Lowland and Island malts matured at least 15 years
  • The gift to give since 1820.
  • In line with the tradition of the brand's blending excellence, Johnnie Walker Green Label is a perfectly balanced blend of only Single Malt Whiskies. Crafted from a palette of Speyside, Highland, Lowland and Island malts and matured for at least 15 years, Johnnie Walker Green Label delivers all the character of a Single Malt Whisky but with greater depth and a wider flavour experience. The individual malt characteristics of the mature malt whiskies in Johnnie Walker Green Label are perfectly balanced. Each sip brings intense aromas of crisp cut grass, fresh fruit with wood smoke, pepper, deep vanilla, sandalwood and a depth of character that just isn't possible from one malt whisky alone. Thanks to its unmistakable taste this glorious whisky has won a string of international awards including Double Gold and Best Blended Scotch at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in both 2006 and 2007. Johnnie Walker Green Label makes an exceptional gift for a whisky lover.
  • A great gift for someone who seeks a whisky with greater complexity and depth of character made only using single malt whiskies from the four corners of Scotland.
  • Vanilla pours over the rich wood of the rugged Highlands. Speyside’s crisp and fragrant fruit is carried by smoke and sea salt blowing in from western islands
  • Pack size: 700ML

Information

Tasting Notes

  • A great gift for someone who seeks a whisky with greater complexity and depth of character made only using single malt whiskies from the four corners of Scotland

Alcohol Units

1.075

ABV

43% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Ambient

Return to

  • Diageo, Lakeside Drive, London, NW10 7HQ

Net Contents

0.7l

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Excellent

5 stars

Excellent scotch for seeing in the New Year all friends loved it wish I had bought more as good as Talisker

Smooth

5 stars

Smooth tasting whiskey 🥃

