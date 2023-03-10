Pantene Pro-V Miracles Repair & Protect Hair Conditioner 220ml

SERUM NUTRIENTS TO REPLENISH YOUR DAMAGED HAIR TO THE CORE FOR 3x STRONGER HAIR, 3 LAYERS DEEP*. DISCOVER OUR ENRICHED PRO-V BLEND with strenghtening lipids, protective anti-oxidants and collagen.Pantene Pro-V Repair & Protect Miracle Serum hair conditioner instantly melts into your hair & penetrates to the core to replenish it from within. This intensive hair care treatment's formula helps to repair visible damage** in 1 use, without weigh down.Experience conditioning so good, you’ll want to leave it in!* strength against styling damage** hair surface damage to smoothness

Pantene Miracle Serum replenishes your damaged hair to the core for 3x stronger hair, 3 layers deep SUPERIOR CONDITIONING SERUM FORMULA: unique nutrients blend with strenghtening lipids, protective anti-oxidants, Pro-V and now infused with collagen REPLENISH HAIR FROM WITHIN: helps repair visible damage in 1 use, without weigh down HOW TO USE - multiple ways to use Miracle Serum: as a rinse off daily conditioner, a hair mask, a leave in serum or a pre-styling heat protectant HAIR TYPE: this Pantene deep conditioner is for weak and damaged hair Hair product tested by the Swiss Vitamin Institute

Pack size: 220ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Parfum, Isopropyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Polysorbate 20, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Histidine, Hexyl Cinnamal, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Rubus Idaeus Fruit Extract, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Silk, PEG-100 Stearate, Palmitoyl Pentapeptide-4

Net Contents

220ml ℮

Preparation and Usage