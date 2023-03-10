We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pantene Pro-V Miracles Repair & Protect Hair Conditioner 220ml

SERUM NUTRIENTS TO REPLENISH YOUR DAMAGED HAIR TO THE CORE FOR 3x STRONGER HAIR, 3 LAYERS DEEP*. DISCOVER OUR ENRICHED PRO-V BLEND with strenghtening lipids, protective anti-oxidants and collagen.Pantene Pro-V Repair & Protect Miracle Serum hair conditioner instantly melts into your hair & penetrates to the core to replenish it from within. This intensive hair care treatment's formula helps to repair visible damage** in 1 use, without weigh down.Experience conditioning so good, you’ll want to leave it in!* strength against styling damage** hair surface damage to smoothness
Pantene Miracle Serum replenishes your damaged hair to the core for 3x stronger hair, 3 layers deepSUPERIOR CONDITIONING SERUM FORMULA: unique nutrients blend with strenghtening lipids, protective anti-oxidants, Pro-V and now infused with collagenREPLENISH HAIR FROM WITHIN: helps repair visible damage in 1 use, without weigh downHOW TO USE - multiple ways to use Miracle Serum: as a rinse off daily conditioner, a hair mask, a leave in serum or a pre-styling heat protectantHAIR TYPE: this Pantene deep conditioner is for weak and damaged hairHair product tested by the Swiss Vitamin Institute
Pack size: 220ML

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Parfum, Isopropyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Polysorbate 20, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Histidine, Hexyl Cinnamal, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Rubus Idaeus Fruit Extract, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Silk, PEG-100 Stearate, Palmitoyl Pentapeptide-4

220ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Use miracle serum as: Rinse off Daily Conditioner - apply on wet hair to infuse it with nutrients and rinse.Rinse off Hair Mask - apply on wet hair, leave on as long as needed and rinse.Leave In Serum Conditioner - apply a small amount on damp or dry hair for long lasting nourishment. No rinse off, leave the goodness in!Pre-styling Heat Protectant - prep your hair for the heat by just applying a small amount prior styling.

