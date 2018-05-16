Tesco Mild Magic Masala Paste 180G

1/4 of a jar
Typical values per 100g: Energy 563kJ / 136kcal
Product Description
- A mildly spiced tomato paste with fried onion and butter.
- A taste of India A mild, versatile curry paste that can be used for curries, marinades and more
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée, Tomato, Onion Purée, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Fried Onion (4%) [Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Onion, Salt], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Ground Roast Cumin Seed, Ground Roast Coriander, Butter (Milk) (2%), Coriander, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Paprika, Chilli Powder, Cornflour, Turmeric, Ground Fenugreek, Dried Fenugreek Leaf, Cumin Seed, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Nigella Seed, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
Mild Magic Chicken Masala.
Cooking time: 23 minutes
Method: Hob.
Ingredients: 15ml (1tbsp) oil; 1 onion diced (approx 70g); 1 sliced pepper (approx 120g); 1 jar of Tesco Mild Magic Masala Paste; 650g diced chicken breast; 400g chopped tomatoes.
Method:
1. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. Gently cook the onion until golden in colour.
2. Add the sliced pepper and cook until starting to soften.
3. Stir in the paste and fry for 3 minutes.
4. Add the chicken and fry until sealed.
5. Add the chopped tomatoes and simmer gently for 15 minutes or until chicken is thoroughly cooked and sauce has thickened.
To Serve: Serve with cooked basmati rice or naan bread.
Mild Magic Vegetable Masala
Cooking time: 40 minutes
Method: Hob, Oven.
Ingredients: 1 onion cut into large pieces (approx 70g); 1 red pepper cut into large pieces (approx 120g); 1 green pepper cut into large pieces (approx 120g); 1 jar of Tesco Mild Magic Masala Paste; 400g chopped tomatoes.
Method:
1. Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4.
2. Put the vegetables in a roasting tin and roast for 20 minutes until the vegetables have started to soften.
3. Add the vegetables to a pan and stir in the paste and fry for 3 minutes.
4. Add the chopped tomatoes and simmer gently for 15 minutes until the sauce has thickened.
To Serve: Serve with cooked basmati rice or naan bread.
Creamy Chicken Masala.
Cooking time: 23 minutes
Method: Hob.
Ingredients: 15ml (1tbsp) oil; 1 onion diced (approx 70g); 1 jar of Tesco Mild Magic Masala Paste; 650g diced chicken breast; 200g chopped tomatoes; 150ml double cream.
Method:
1. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. Gently cook the onion until golden in colour.
2. Stir in the paste and fry for 3 minutes.
3. Add the chicken and fry until sealed.
4. Add the chopped tomatoes and simmer gently for 5 minutes.
5. Add the double cream, mix well. Simmer gently for 15 minutes or until chicken is thoroughly cooked and sauce has thickened.
To Serve: Serve with cooked basmati rice or naan bread.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a jar (45g)
|Energy
|563kJ / 136kcal
|254kJ / 61kcal
|Fat
|8.6g
|3.9g
|Saturates
|2.2g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|9.7g
|4.4g
|Sugars
|5.9g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|4.4g
|2.0g
|Protein
|2.7g
|1.2g
|Salt
|2.39g
|1.08g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
