Tesco Mild Magic Masala Paste 180G

Mild Magic Chicken Masala.

Cooking time: 23 minutes

Method: Hob.

Ingredients: 15ml (1tbsp) oil; 1 onion diced (approx 70g); 1 sliced pepper (approx 120g); 1 jar of Tesco Mild Magic Masala Paste; 650g diced chicken breast; 400g chopped tomatoes.

Method:

1. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. Gently cook the onion until golden in colour.

2. Add the sliced pepper and cook until starting to soften.

3. Stir in the paste and fry for 3 minutes.

4. Add the chicken and fry until sealed.

5. Add the chopped tomatoes and simmer gently for 15 minutes or until chicken is thoroughly cooked and sauce has thickened.

To Serve: Serve with cooked basmati rice or naan bread.

Mild Magic Vegetable Masala

Cooking time: 40 minutes

Method: Hob, Oven.

Ingredients: 1 onion cut into large pieces (approx 70g); 1 red pepper cut into large pieces (approx 120g); 1 green pepper cut into large pieces (approx 120g); 1 jar of Tesco Mild Magic Masala Paste; 400g chopped tomatoes.

Method:

1. Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4.

2. Put the vegetables in a roasting tin and roast for 20 minutes until the vegetables have started to soften.

3. Add the vegetables to a pan and stir in the paste and fry for 3 minutes.

4. Add the chopped tomatoes and simmer gently for 15 minutes until the sauce has thickened.

To Serve: Serve with cooked basmati rice or naan bread.

Creamy Chicken Masala.

Cooking time: 23 minutes

Method: Hob.

Ingredients: 15ml (1tbsp) oil; 1 onion diced (approx 70g); 1 jar of Tesco Mild Magic Masala Paste; 650g diced chicken breast; 200g chopped tomatoes; 150ml double cream.

Method:

1. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. Gently cook the onion until golden in colour.

2. Stir in the paste and fry for 3 minutes.

3. Add the chicken and fry until sealed.

4. Add the chopped tomatoes and simmer gently for 5 minutes.

5. Add the double cream, mix well. Simmer gently for 15 minutes or until chicken is thoroughly cooked and sauce has thickened.

To Serve: Serve with cooked basmati rice or naan bread.