Tesco Meat & Antipasti Sharing Platter 325G

1/6 of a pack of chorizo
- Energy
- 221kJ
-
- 53kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.6g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.6g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.42g
- 7%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1841kJ / 444kcal
Product Description
- Pitted green Halkidiki olives in a garlic and lemon marinade with semi dried tomatoes, chorizo dry cured pork sausage slices, diced Gouda full fat hard cheese, sundried tomato and red pepper dip, and tomato and chilli breadsticks.
- Perfect For Sharing Greek olives, Gouda cheese, chorizo, semi dried tomatoes, pepper crush & breadsticks
- Pack size: 325G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains milk.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
325g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack of chorizo
|Energy
|1841kJ / 444kcal
|221kJ / 53kcal
|Fat
|38.0g
|4.6g
|Saturates
|13.4g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|2.2g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|23.0g
|2.8g
|Salt
|3.50g
|0.42g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.
1/6 of a pack,1/6 of a pack,1/6 of a pack,1/6 of a pack
- Energy
- 54kJ
-
- 13kcal
-
- 129kJ
-
- 31kcal
-
- 83kJ
-
- 20kcal
-
- 221kJ
-
- 53kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.8g
-
- 1.0g
-
- 1.7g
-
- 4.6g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- <0.1g
-
- <0.1g
-
- 0.2g
-
- 1.6g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.7g
-
- 0.3g
-
- 0.6g
-
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.20g
-
- 0.20g
-
- 0.35g
-
- 0.42g
- 7%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 486kJ / 117kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Sundried Tomato [Tomato, Water, Salt, White Wine Vinegar], Roasted Red Pepper [Red Pepper, Salt, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar], Semi Dried Tomato, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Rosemary, Parsley, Basil, Oregano, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).,
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Chilli and Tomato Flavour [Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Salt], Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Yeast, Malted Wheat, Chilli Powder, Tomato Powder.,
INGREDIENTS: Green Halkidiki Olives, Tomato, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Parsley, Oregano, Sugar, Rosemary, Black Pepper, Lemon Juice.,
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Garlic, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Starter Culture, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Oregano.
Allergy Information
- Contains milk.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack (11g)
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack (7g)
|Energy
|486kJ / 117kcal
|54kJ / 13kcal
|1841kJ / 438kcal
|129kJ / 31kcal
|Fat
|7.4g
|0.8g
|14.5g
|1.0g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|<0.1g
|1.4g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|9.2g
|1.0g
|65.2g
|4.6g
|Sugars
|6.1g
|0.7g
|4.4g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|0.3g
|2.9g
|0.2g
|Protein
|2.0g
|0.2g
|10.1g
|0.7g
|Salt
|1.82g
|0.20g
|2.90g
|0.20g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
1/6 of a pack
- Energy
- 172kJ
-
- 41kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.3g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.2g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.24g
- 4%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1433kJ / 345kcal
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains milk.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack (12g)
|Energy
|1433kJ / 345kcal
|172kJ / 41kcal
|Fat
|27.3g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|18.0g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|2.0g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.1g
|Protein
|22.5g
|2.7g
|Salt
|2.00g
|0.24g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
