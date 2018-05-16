We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Meat & Antipasti Sharing Platter 325G

Tesco Meat & Antipasti Sharing Platter 325G
£ 4.50
£13.85/kg

1/6 of a pack of chorizo

Energy
221kJ
53kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
4.6g

high

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

high

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.42g

high

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1841kJ / 444kcal

Product Description

  • Pitted green Halkidiki olives in a garlic and lemon marinade with semi dried tomatoes, chorizo dry cured pork sausage slices, diced Gouda full fat hard cheese, sundried tomato and red pepper dip, and tomato and chilli breadsticks.
  • Perfect For Sharing Greek olives, Gouda cheese, chorizo, semi dried tomatoes, pepper crush & breadsticks
  • Pack size: 325G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

325g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack of chorizo
Energy1841kJ / 444kcal221kJ / 53kcal
Fat38.0g4.6g
Saturates13.4g1.6g
Carbohydrate2.2g0.3g
Sugars0.8g<0.1g
Fibre0.8g<0.1g
Protein23.0g2.8g
Salt3.50g0.42g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.

1/6 of a pack,1/6 of a pack,1/6 of a pack,1/6 of a pack

Energy
54kJ
13kcal
129kJ
31kcal
83kJ
20kcal
221kJ
53kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0.8g
1.0g
1.7g
4.6g

high

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g
<0.1g
0.2g
1.6g

high

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g
0.3g
0.6g
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g
0.20g
0.35g
0.42g

high

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 486kJ / 117kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Sundried Tomato [Tomato, Water, Salt, White Wine Vinegar], Roasted Red Pepper [Red Pepper, Salt, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar], Semi Dried Tomato, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Rosemary, Parsley, Basil, Oregano, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).

,

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Chilli and Tomato Flavour [Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Salt], Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Yeast, Malted Wheat, Chilli Powder, Tomato Powder.

,

INGREDIENTS: Green Halkidiki Olives, Tomato, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Parsley, Oregano, Sugar, Rosemary, Black Pepper, Lemon Juice.

,

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Garlic, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Starter Culture, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Oregano.

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (11g)Per 100g1/6 of a pack (7g)
Energy486kJ / 117kcal54kJ / 13kcal1841kJ / 438kcal129kJ / 31kcal
Fat7.4g0.8g14.5g1.0g
Saturates0.8g<0.1g1.4g<0.1g
Carbohydrate9.2g1.0g65.2g4.6g
Sugars6.1g0.7g4.4g0.3g
Fibre2.8g0.3g2.9g0.2g
Protein2.0g0.2g10.1g0.7g
Salt1.82g0.20g2.90g0.20g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

1/6 of a pack

Energy
172kJ
41kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
3.3g

high

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

high

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.24g

high

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1433kJ / 345kcal

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (12g)
Energy1433kJ / 345kcal172kJ / 41kcal
Fat27.3g3.3g
Saturates18.0g2.2g
Carbohydrate2.0g0.2g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre1.0g0.1g
Protein22.5g2.7g
Salt2.00g0.24g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

