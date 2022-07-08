We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sheba Sauce Lover Wet Cat Food Trays Mixed in Gravy 8x85g

Complete wet pet food for adult cats.
Succulent morsels with a generous serving of mouth-watering sauce. A brilliant weekday alternative that your cat will love. Choose Sheba Sauce Lover cat food in gravy to satisfy your cat's desire for mealtime variety. Available in convenient Sheba 85g recyclable cat food trays.Sheba cat food is made with no fillers.This ensures that your cat is getting the nutrients they need and nothing they don't.These adult cat food recipes have been carefully prepared with over 30 years of expertise, and served in convenient Sheba 85g cat food trays.Sheba is committed to 100% sustainably sourced fish that is why Salmon and Tuna in Sheba Sauce Lover fish cat food recipes are sustainably sourced and MSC certified.At Sheba we want to proactively contribute to a more sustainable future for our planet, that is why all pack elements of Sheba Sauce Lover adult cat food 8 pack are recyclable.
At Sheba we have been preparing delicious wet cat food recipes for over 30 years. These flavourful everyday cat food favourites with a variety of tastes and textures that your cat knows and loves. Such a varied adult cat food menu is sure to satisfy your cat's desire for irresistible daily meal experiences.
MSC - Certified Sustainable Seafood MSC™, MSC-C-52780, From an MSC certified sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
Sheba high quality adult wet cat food in gravy provides complete and balanced everyday meals for your feline companion in handy cat food trays
Preparation and Usage

Daily Feeding Recommendation: 3 kg: 2 1/2 - 3, 4 kg: 3 - 3 1/2, 5 kg; 3 1/2 - 4. 1 tray can be replaced by 17 - 20 g dry food. 70 kcal/85 g. Feeding instructions: Account for the calories coming from treats. Feeding amounts are intended as guidelines only. Adjust the amount of food according to the age, size and activity level of your cat. Fresh water should always be available. Serve at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.

Sheba high quality adult wet cat food in gravy provides complete and balanced everyday meals for your feline companion in handy cat food trays
With SalmonWith TunaWith ChickenWith Duck

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (94% Natural*; including Duck 4% in the Chunk**), Cereals, Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars, *Natural ingredients, **Chunks 46% of product

Storage

Best before date: see side. Batch number, factory identification number: see individual pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein:8.5
Fat content:5.0
Inorganic matter:1.8
Crude fibre:0.30
Moisture:83.0
Vitamin D₃:200 IU (Vitamin D₃ not supplemented in fish varieties)
Taurine:436 mg
Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):1.3 mg
Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.34 mg
Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):16.8 mg
Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):3.4 mg
Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):16.2 mg
Additives per kg:-
Nutritional additives:-

