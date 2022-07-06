Vadasz Raw Kimchi 400G

Nice!!
First time I’ve tried kimchi but I love fermented foods so thought I’d give it a try - I liked it - it’s crunchy, spicy and sour, really nice. Our daughters GF is part Korean and she thought it was very good. I served it on the side of a stir fry and rice but it was good to eat straight out of the pot.
The best kimchi readily available
It's amazing to be able to get fresh, refrigerated kimchi - the shelf-stable stuff just does not compare. This is very sour and not as spicy as the Korean-made brands I usually buy, and the cabbage used seems like offcuts, but it's reasonably priced and very tasty. I haven't yet tried using it for kimchi fried rice, but have high hopes.