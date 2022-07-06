We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Vadasz Raw Kimchi 400G

5(2)Write a review
Vadasz Raw Kimchi 400G
£ 4.50
£1.13/100g
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Kimchi
  • Pot - Recycle
  • Lid - Recycle
  • Remove Liner
  • Versatile Super Condiments that will Transform your Sandwich, Salad, Burger
  • Naturally Fermented
  • Live Cultured
  • Great taste 2018
  • Live Cultured for Tasty Gut-Ness
  • Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Chinese Leaf Cabbage, Carrots, Spring Onion, Sea Salt, Chilli Powder, Ginger, Garlic

Storage

I'm Fresh so Keep Me in the FridgeKeep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 weeks. Do not exceed use by date. For use by see side of pot.

Produce of

Produced in the UK with ingredients from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • This pack is full of healthy lactic acid bacteria. This can cause a build-up of CO2 in the pot. Just open slowly over a bowl to catch any brine that escapes.
  • Serving Suggestion: Stir well before serving. Use a spoon to add me to your favourite sandwich.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Vadasz,
  • Granville House,
  • 9 Wells Place,
  • RH1 3AS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Vadasz,
  • Granville House,
  • 9 Wells Place,
  • RH1 3AS,
  • UK.
  • Vadasz,
  • Suite 163,
  • 21 Botanic Avenue,
  • Belfast,
  • Northern Ireland,
  • BT7 1JJ,
  • NI.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as drained
Energy63 kJ
-15 kcal
Fat0.4g
of which saturates0.1g
Carbohydrates1.0g
of which sugars<0.5g
Fibre1.8g
Protein1.1g
Salt2.1g
View all Olives, Antipasti & Tapas

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Nice!!

5 stars

First time I’ve tried kimchi but I love fermented foods so thought I’d give it a try - I liked it - it’s crunchy, spicy and sour, really nice. Our daughters GF is part Korean and she thought it was very good. I served it on the side of a stir fry and rice but it was good to eat straight out of the pot.

The best kimchi readily available

5 stars

It's amazing to be able to get fresh, refrigerated kimchi - the shelf-stable stuff just does not compare. This is very sour and not as spicy as the Korean-made brands I usually buy, and the cabbage used seems like offcuts, but it's reasonably priced and very tasty. I haven't yet tried using it for kimchi fried rice, but have high hopes.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here