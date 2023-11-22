Yankee 8 Votive Gift Set

Share the warmth of Yankee Candle Home Inspiration with a gift they'll love. We believe in enjoying the little things in life and Yankee Candle Home Inspiration combines designs that gaurantee a smile with all the best fragrances of the season. Make every day a treat, Home Fragrance — it’s what we do.

Our Yankee Candle Home Inspiration candles are made by master candlemakers and each candle developed is a complex system of custom blended wax, a unique wick and thoughtfully selected fragrance. Every fragrance is rigorously tested by our highly experienced team of fragrance professionals to achieve a strong fragrance and quality experience.

This Yankee Candle gift set features 8 scented votive candles in the scents Pink Island Sunset, Watermelon Slice, Soft Cotton, Vanilla Frosting and more; ideal for giving to someone special Yankee Candle Home Inspiration scented votive candles bring delight to everday moments, with a host of fragrances that add a little extra joy to any occasion Custom blended wax, a unique wick and thoughtfully selected fragrance create a welcoming atmosphere in your home Home Inspiration apothecary jar candles and votives are made at Yankee Candle in-house production facilities, with quality ingredients from around the world Scented votive candle burn time: up to 15 hours each; 4.8 cm height x 4.6 cm width

Produce of

Made in Czech Republic