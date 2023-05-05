Tresemme Purify & Hydrate Scalp Scrub 300ml

Congested, greasy scalp that leaves hair feeling weighed down? Put an end to extreme build-up and bring your scalp back to life with Tresemme Purify & Hydrate Scalp Scrub! While shampoos are great for daily cleansing, scalp scrubs can go the extra mile to give hair a deep clean feel from root to tip, removing excess oils that can cause the hair to become weighed down. Our first ever Tresemme hair scrub is microplastic-free and combines mild sulphate-free surfactants with coconut shell powder and menthol for a refreshing scalp exfoliation and grease-free finish. Enriched with hyaluronic acid and white clay, this pre-shampoo exfoliating scrub features suspension technology, which ensures all ingredients are distributed uniformly within the formula, so the product can deliver its key benefits. Our professional-quality Purify & Hydrate system* deeply cleanses greasy hair and roots for a purified washing experience. To get beautifully cleansed hair that is hydrated, soft to touch and restored to life, start your routine by applying the scrub on wet hair, onto the scalp section by section until entirely covered. Gently massage the scalp with your fingertips for 1 minute before rinsing thoroughly. Follow with Tresemme Purify & Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner for added hydration. At Tresemme, we’ve always believed that style is an important part of who you are, and embracing your personal style helps you achieve whatever it is you set out to do. Tresemme’s expertise in professional-quality hair care and styling products means that everyone can achieve salon results at home and own their personal style. Every choice we make is informed by our brand values and the latest salon trends. Our unique formulas are the result of years of consumer and scientific research, with every ingredient having been carefully selected to ensure your hair receives the best possible care and end look. Tresemme’s entire portfolio is globally approved by PETA, so you can own your personal style whilst knowing that we do not test on animals. *Tresemme Purify & Hydrate Scrub, Shampoo and Conditioner

Tresemme Purify & Hydrate Scalp Scrub exfoliates the scalp and hair follicles helping to remove impurities at the roots for a grease-free finish Enriched with hyaluronic acid & white clay, this scalp exfoliator's formula combines mild sulphate-free surfactants with coconut shell powder & menthol for a refreshing scalp exfoliation Our professional-quality Purify & Hydrate system* purifies greasy hair whilst locking in moisture, leaving your hair beautifully cleansed, soft to touch and restored to life Our hair care experts are at the forefront of science and safety – every ingredient is carefully selected to ensure your hair receives the best possible care Complement your hair care routine by using Tresemme Purify & Hydrate Scalp Scrub before the Purify & Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner With Tresemme professional hair care, you can create your personal style to achieve your aspirations with confidence

Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: AQUA, COCAMIDOPROPYL BETAINE, SODIUM METHYL COCOYL TAURATE, ACRYLATES COPOLYMER, COCOS NUCIFERA SHELL POWDER, SODIUM CHLORIDE, CITRIC ACID, PARFUM, SODIUM BENZOATE, SODIUM HYDROXIDE, COCONUT ACID, MENTHOL, GUAR HYDROXYPROPYLTRIMONIUM CHLORIDE, GLYCERIN, DISODIUM EDTA, BENZOPHENONE-4, KAOLIN, HYDROLYZED HYALURONIC ACID, BENZYL ALCOHOL, BENZYL SALICYLATE, GERANIOL, LIMONENE, LINALOOL

Produce of

Poland

Net Contents

300 ℮