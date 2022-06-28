Walls Rocket 9 X 55Ml

Great alternate to rocket lollies
My daughter is loving these newly flavoured lollies. So much better than the original Rocker Lollies which contain basic flavours. The new flavours are delicious and yummy. Highly recommend for you mims
Great colour and flavour
These ice lollies are perfect for a summers day or childrens party. The colours are fun and vibrant and the flavours are refreshing and strong. They don't melt too quickly either so great if you don't like sticky hands
Nice
These was hard to get your hands on but when we finally managed to find them they was a family favourite.... the flavours go well together and was a hit with the children lovely treat for the warm weather we had over the weekend ..
Nice
Thoroughly enjoyed. As a big fan of icecream/lollies, I think this is my new favourite. Perfect as just a simple dessert or summertime cooler. I would definitely recommend to friends/family. Anyone at all
Great lollies
My kids, husband and I all love ice cream and ice lollies even in the colder months. Rocket lollies are my sons all time favourite. We loved this as they were bright Colours and the flavour was strong but not too strong. Definitely recommend
I was unable to find this product at my local supermarket
Flavours that rocket high
I love the classic rockets so was interested in trying something new. I have to admit I was expecting a watery flavoured ice but was pleasantly surprised ! The flavours of each colour was amazing and I could tell which flavours they were. Blueberry check Strawberry check Blackcurrant check Each one had a burst of flavour Amazing and one that will certainly have a space in my freezer !
Lovely an d refreshing
These were a hit in my home . Nice and refreshing had a lovely fruity taste of berries. Also great size for all the family and low in calories so that is an added bonus. Great treat for the kids after meal times