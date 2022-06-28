Walls Rocket 9 X 55Ml

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Product Description

  • Water ice with blueberry, strawberry and blackcurrant flavour
  • Wall's ice cream turns 100 years old in 2022. In celebration, we are bringing back a childhood favourite frozen dessert in a new flavour – Wall's Birthday Rocket Ice Lolly. Frozen blueberry, strawberry and blackcurrant flavours in an exciting rocket shape on a stick not only guarantees a deliciously sweet taste sensation, but it also inspires kids to be imaginative and playful. But it's not only for kids, let the playful child in you explore it too and create a moment of happiness together. Ice cream makes us happier because it's fun and eating frozen treats together brings even more happiness. All of our kids' ice creams and lollies are responsibly made for kids, meaning that they meet our strict nutritional values: no more than 110 kcal, 3 g saturated fat, and 12 g of sugar per portion. There are no artificial colours or flavours. That's why Wall's is loved by little ones, appreciated by bigger ones. Unwrapping this ice lolly unfolds the happiness. This multipack of 9 is perfect for parties, hot summer days, as an after-school snack or for when you’re craving a frozen treat, when eaten as part of a balanced diet. Wall's has been by our side for 100 years, and what better way is there to celebrate than bringing people together to create more happy memories through sharing a nostalgic favourite ice lolly.
  • Wall's Birthday Rocket Ice Lolly is a delicious frozen dessert in a blueberry, strawberry and blackcurrant flavour in a colourful and fun shape
  • One lick of this childhood favourite ice lolly opens a refreshing and fruity world of taste on a stick
  • Our ice lollies are made with kids in mind – they come in exciting tastes, textures, playful colours and shapes, so they're a fun snack that all kids (and not only kids!) will love
  • These fun, colourful ice pops come in a pack of 9 and are Responsibly Made for Kids, meeting our strict nutrition criteria for all of our kids' ice creams
  • When eaten as part of a balanced diet, these ice lolly sticks are perfect to bring happiness to every moment – as an after school sweet treat, at kids' parties or on a hot summer's day
  • Wall's has been by our side for 100 Years, and what better way is there to celebrate than bringing people together to create more happy memories than through sharing a nostalgic favourite ice lolly
  • Pack size: 495ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, sugar, glucose-fructose syrup, acidity regulator (citric acid), stabilisers (locust bean gum, tara gum), spirulina concentrate, flavourings, beetroot juice concentrate, black carrot concentrate, safflower concentrate. May contain: milk

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Walls,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.

Net Contents

495 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)326 kJ338 kJ186 kJ2%
Energy (kcal)78 kcal81 kcal44 kcal0%
Fat (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g<0.5 g1%
of which saturates (g)<0.1 g<0.1 g<0.1 g1%
Carbohydrate (g)19 g19 g11 g4%
of which sugars (g)17 g18 g9.9 g11%
Protein (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g<0.5 g1%
Salt (g)<0.01 g<0.01 g<0.01 g1%
1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 9 portions)----
View all Ice Lollies

Great alternate to rocket lollies

4 stars

Review from WALL'S

My daughter is loving these newly flavoured lollies. So much better than the original Rocker Lollies which contain basic flavours. The new flavours are delicious and yummy. Highly recommend for you mims

Great colour and flavour

5 stars

Review from WALL'S

These ice lollies are perfect for a summers day or childrens party. The colours are fun and vibrant and the flavours are refreshing and strong. They don't melt too quickly either so great if you don't like sticky hands

Nice

5 stars

Review from WALL'S

These was hard to get your hands on but when we finally managed to find them they was a family favourite.... the flavours go well together and was a hit with the children lovely treat for the warm weather we had over the weekend ..

Nice

5 stars

Review from WALL'S

Thoroughly enjoyed. As a big fan of icecream/lollies, I think this is my new favourite. Perfect as just a simple dessert or summertime cooler. I would definitely recommend to friends/family. Anyone at all

Great lollies

5 stars

Review from WALL'S

My kids, husband and I all love ice cream and ice lollies even in the colder months. Rocket lollies are my sons all time favourite. We loved this as they were bright Colours and the flavour was strong but not too strong. Definitely recommend

I was unable to find this product at my local supermarket

1 stars

Review from WALL'S

I was unable to find this product at my local supermarket. Please can you remove this review. I was unable to find this product at my local supermarket. Please can you remove this review. I was unable to find this product at my local supermarket. Please can you remove this review.

Flavours that rocket high

5 stars

Review from WALL'S

I love the classic rockets so was interested in trying something new. I have to admit I was expecting a watery flavoured ice but was pleasantly surprised ! The flavours of each colour was amazing and I could tell which flavours they were. Blueberry check Strawberry check Blackcurrant check Each one had a burst of flavour Amazing and one that will certainly have a space in my freezer !

Lovely an d refreshing

4 stars

Review from WALL'S

These were a hit in my home . Nice and refreshing had a lovely fruity taste of berries. Also great size for all the family and low in calories so that is an added bonus. Great treat for the kids after meal times

