Tesco Fire Pit Texas Style Pork Ribs 600G

4.3(3)
Tesco Fire Pit Texas Style Pork Ribs 600G
£ 5.00
£8.34/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
1623kJ
387kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
17.5g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.7g

high

34%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.1g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Salt
1.93g

high

32%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 933kJ / 223kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked and slow cooked marinated rack of pork ribs with a sachet of Texas style barbecue sauce.
  • Sous vide. This product has been sealed in an airtight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture.
  • Slow Cooked Hickory Smoked Pork Rib Rack with a Texas Style BBQ Sauce
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Ribs (82%), Texas Style Barbecue Sauce (16%) [Water, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Cider Vinegar, Honey, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Cornflour, Salt, Brown Mustard Flour, Yellow Mustard Flour, Spices, Molasses, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sea Salt, Tamarind Concentrate, Mustard Husk, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder], Dried Glucose Syrup, Cane Sugar Syrup, Salt, Spices, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Garlic Powder, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetate, Sodium Citrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Red Pepper, Thyme, Spirit Vinegar, Tapioca Starch, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6, 30 mins Place the rib rack and juices onto a baking tray. Place on middle shelf of a pre-heated oven for 25 mins. Remove from oven and discard any juices. Pour the contents of the sauce sachet over the rib rack and return to the oven for a further 5 mins.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging and place sauce sachet to one side. 

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones..

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (174g)
Energy933kJ / 223kcal1623kJ / 387kcal
Fat10.1g17.5g
Saturates3.9g6.7g
Carbohydrate8.5g14.8g
Sugars8.1g14.1g
Fibre1.1g1.9g
Protein23.9g41.6g
Salt1.11g1.93g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones..

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

An expensive way to buy BB Pork Ribs.

3 stars

Was certainly flavoursome, BUT tiny ribs!! Just about enough for two. Won't buy again, I'm afraid - pity the box was far bigger than the ribs inside!!

Delicious

5 stars

Very tender and delicious.

These particular ribs are probably the best of any

5 stars

These particular ribs are probably the best of any I have ought before from Tesco. They are really meaty. The texas style BBQ sauce is quite good too. Easy and quick to cook in oven. Very tasty.

