Tesco Fire Pit Texas Style Pork Ribs 600G

Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Ribs (82%), Texas Style Barbecue Sauce (16%) [Water, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Cider Vinegar, Honey, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Cornflour, Salt, Brown Mustard Flour, Yellow Mustard Flour, Spices, Molasses, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sea Salt, Tamarind Concentrate, Mustard Husk, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder], Dried Glucose Syrup, Cane Sugar Syrup, Salt, Spices, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Garlic Powder, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetate, Sodium Citrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Red Pepper, Thyme, Spirit Vinegar, Tapioca Starch, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze.
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge.
Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Keep refrigerated.