Forest Feast Orchard Prunes 200G

Product Description
- Chocolate, Walnut & Prune Brownies
- Forest Feast Prunes are grown in abundant plum orchards where the trees take between four to six years to bear fruit. The unique climate and growing conditions means they reach the perfect ripeness in August when they are harvested, pitted and slow dried to lock in their intense flavour and rich purple colour.
- Discover, Create, Enjoy
- Original snack explorers
- 30g of dried fruit equates to one of your five-a-day
- No Added Sugar - Contains naturally occurring sugars
- High in Fibre
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Prunes, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Allergy Information
- As well as our delicious fruit, our team also prepare Peanuts, Nuts and Sesame Seeds in our roastery.
Storage
Keep cool. Refrigerate after opening. Once opened, use within one week.
Preparation and Usage
- Line a 20cm square cake tin & pre-heat the oven to 180°C / 160°C fan. Chop 100g Forest Feast Prunes into pieces & mix with a little apple juice. Melt 125g butter in a pan & add 50g cocoa. Whisk 2 eggs with 225g caster sugar & stir in the prunes, apple juice, cocoa mixture, 75g of chopped dark chocolate, 75g of chopped walnuts, & 1/4 tsp vanilla extract. Fold in 75g self-raising flour, pour into the tin & bake for 30-35 mins. Cut into squares to serve.
Warnings
- May contain stone or stone pieces.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|996kJ/238kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which Saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|54g
|of which Sugars*
|37g
|Fibre
|7.2g
|Protein
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.02g
|*Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
Safety information
