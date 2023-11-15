We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sheba Classics Cat Food Soup Pouches Tuna Fillet 4x40g

4(7)
£2.30

£14.38/kg

Complementary pet food for adult cats.
A delectable soup of finely sliced pieces of fish in a velvety broth. A truly exceptional soup for cats recipe which will have your feline friend meowing for another taste. Sheba Soups are showcased in our innovative, beautiful, see-through packaging so pure that cats will purr for more.Sheba soups are prepared with delicacy and skill by discerning experts for exquisite dinner for your feline friend.The texture combination of the silky broth and delicate chunks has been masterfully crafted todelight your cat's senses with tuna cat food.Sheba® Soups cat food are showcased in our innovative, beautiful, see-through packaging - so pure that cats will purr for more.
At Sheba we understand your feline friends desire for high quality cat food and well-crafted cat snacks. Sheba has designed a collection of superior pet food, with delicious Sheba cat treat recipes, making feeding your cat a pleasure. Whenever you want to honour your cats charms and show some extra love, Sheba enables you to connect.
Sheba Soup pouches deliver meal experiences, composed from selected ingredients for the height of cat culinary sophistication
Pack size: 160G

Ingredients

Chicken Fillets (16%), Tunas Fillets (4%), Chicken Liver, Tapioca Starch, Carrots, Wheat Gluten, Minerals

Produce of

Made in Thailand

Net Contents

4 x 40g ℮

Preparation and Usage

19 kcal/40 gFeeding instructions: To indulge your cat feed this product as a treat. It provides ~ 10% of the daily calorie requirement of a 4 kg cat. Please feed up to 1 pouch daily and adjust the main meal accordingly. How? Visit our website or call our Consumer Careline. Fresh water should always be available. Serve food at room temperature.

