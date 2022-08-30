Tesco Finest Vindaloo Curry Paste 180G

Cod Vindaloo

Cooking time: 20 minutes.

Method: Hob.

Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) oil; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Vindaloo Curry Paste; 400g chopped tomatoes; 560g Boneless Cod fillets (2 packs).

Method:

1. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan.

2. Add Cod and fry for 5 minutes.

3. Stir in the paste fry for 5 minutes.

4. Add chopped tomatoes, mix well, simmer for further 10 minutes until Cod is thoroughly cooked and sauce has thickened.

To serve: Finish with finely sliced ginger and sliced red chilli and serve with rice and naan bread.

Vegetable Vindaloo

Cooking time: 20 minutes.

Method: Grill.

Ingredients: 2 courgettes, thickly sliced (approx. 400g); 2 peppers, cut into chunks (approx. 240g); 2 red onions, cut into wedges (approx. 250g); 1 aubergine, cut into chunks (approx. 300g), 1 jar of Tesco Finest Vindaloo Curry Paste.

Method:

1. Put all the vegetables in a bowl and add the paste. Mix well.

2. Put the vegetables on 8 skewers alternating veg.

3. Grill for 20 minutes or until the vegetables are cooked through.

To serve: Finish with finely sliced ginger and sliced red chilli and serve with rice and naan bread.

Pork Vindaloo

Cooking time: 2 hours 7 minutes.

Method: Hob/Oven.

Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) oil; 400g diced pork; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Vindaloo Curry Paste; 400g chopped tomatoes; 100ml water.

Method:

1. Pre-heat the oven to 160°C/140°C Fan/Gas 3.

1. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. Add the pork and fry for 4 minutes.

2. Add the paste and cook for 3 minutes until aromatic.

3. Add chopped tomatoes and water.

4. Transfer the contents to an oven-proof casserole dish with a lid and slow cook for 2 hours or until the pork is tender.

To serve: Finish with finely sliced ginger and sliced red chilli and serve with rice and naan bread.