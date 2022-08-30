Tesco Finest Vindaloo Curry Paste 180G

Cod Vindaloo
Cooking time: 20 minutes.
Method: Hob.
Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) oil; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Vindaloo Curry Paste; 400g chopped tomatoes; 560g Boneless Cod fillets (2 packs).
Method:
1. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan.
2. Add Cod and fry for 5 minutes.
3. Stir in the paste fry for 5 minutes.
4. Add chopped tomatoes, mix well, simmer for further 10 minutes until Cod is thoroughly cooked and sauce has thickened.
To serve: Finish with finely sliced ginger and sliced red chilli and serve with rice and naan bread.
Vegetable Vindaloo
Cooking time: 20 minutes.
Method: Grill.
Ingredients: 2 courgettes, thickly sliced (approx. 400g); 2 peppers, cut into chunks (approx. 240g); 2 red onions, cut into wedges (approx. 250g); 1 aubergine, cut into chunks (approx. 300g), 1 jar of Tesco Finest Vindaloo Curry Paste.
Method:
1. Put all the vegetables in a bowl and add the paste. Mix well.
2. Put the vegetables on 8 skewers alternating veg.
3. Grill for 20 minutes or until the vegetables are cooked through.
To serve: Finish with finely sliced ginger and sliced red chilli and serve with rice and naan bread.
Pork Vindaloo
Cooking time: 2 hours 7 minutes.
Method: Hob/Oven.
Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) oil; 400g diced pork; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Vindaloo Curry Paste; 400g chopped tomatoes; 100ml water.
Method:
1. Pre-heat the oven to 160°C/140°C Fan/Gas 3.
1. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. Add the pork and fry for 4 minutes.
2. Add the paste and cook for 3 minutes until aromatic.
3. Add chopped tomatoes and water.
4. Transfer the contents to an oven-proof casserole dish with a lid and slow cook for 2 hours or until the pork is tender.
To serve: Finish with finely sliced ginger and sliced red chilli and serve with rice and naan bread.