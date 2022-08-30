We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Vindaloo Curry Paste 180G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest Vindaloo Curry Paste 180G
£1.50
£0.83/100g

1/4 of a jar

Energy
165kJ
40kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.0g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.3g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.52g

medium

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 367kJ / 88kcal

Product Description

  • A fiery curry paste with tomato purée, red chilli and roasted spices.
  • A Goan Inspired, hot and fiery curry paste with onion, roasted spices and chilli powder.
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée (48%), Water, Red Chilli (8%), Chilli Powder, Onion, Red Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Cumin, Cornflour, Salt, Coriander, Dried Chilli, Ground Roast Coriander, Ground Roast Cumin Seed, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Clove.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Cod Vindaloo

    Cooking time: 20 minutes.

    Method: Hob.

    Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) oil; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Vindaloo Curry Paste; 400g chopped tomatoes; 560g Boneless Cod fillets (2 packs).

    Method:

    1. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. 

    2. Add Cod and fry for 5 minutes. 

    3. Stir in the paste fry for 5 minutes. 

    4. Add chopped tomatoes, mix well, simmer for further 10 minutes until Cod is thoroughly cooked and sauce has thickened.

    To serve: Finish with finely sliced ginger and sliced red chilli and serve with rice and naan bread.

     

    Vegetable Vindaloo

    Cooking time: 20 minutes.

    Method: Grill.

    Ingredients: 2 courgettes, thickly sliced (approx. 400g); 2 peppers, cut into chunks (approx. 240g); 2 red onions, cut into wedges (approx. 250g); 1 aubergine, cut into chunks (approx. 300g), 1 jar of Tesco Finest Vindaloo Curry Paste.

    Method:

    1. Put all the vegetables in a bowl and add the paste. Mix well.

    2. Put the vegetables on 8 skewers alternating veg.

    3. Grill for 20 minutes or until the vegetables are cooked through.

    To serve: Finish with finely sliced ginger and sliced red chilli and serve with rice and naan bread.

     

    Pork Vindaloo

    Cooking time: 2 hours 7 minutes.

    Method: Hob/Oven.

    Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) oil; 400g diced pork; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Vindaloo Curry Paste; 400g chopped tomatoes; 100ml water.

    Method:

    1. Pre-heat the oven to 160°C/140°C Fan/Gas 3.

    1. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. Add the pork and fry for 4 minutes.

    2. Add the paste and cook for 3 minutes until aromatic.

    3. Add chopped tomatoes and water.

    4. Transfer the contents to an oven-proof casserole dish with a lid and slow cook for 2 hours or until the pork is tender.

    To serve: Finish with finely sliced ginger and sliced red chilli and serve with rice and naan bread.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (45g)
Energy367kJ / 88kcal165kJ / 40kcal
Fat4.5g2.0g
Saturates0.4g0.2g
Carbohydrate7.9g3.5g
Sugars5.1g2.3g
Fibre3.8g1.7g
Protein2.2g1.0g
Salt1.17g0.52g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Curry Pastes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Best Vindaloo sauce I've ever bought

5 stars

It's a very small jar but the product is up there. I think calling it a paste is a bit misleading . I thought even though the jar is quite small I'd only be taking a couple of large spoonfuls of the paste. The reality is it's actually a sauce and I believe it's just about enough for a small serving for one person. I'm going to buy 15 of these jars and use 3 when I'm making a vindaloo for two people. I'd say this is a better sauce than most of the takeaway ones I've ever had. now it's up to me to prepare the protein and veg to do justice to the sauce.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here