We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Holy Moly Minis Guacamole Original 3X57g

5(21)Write a review
image 1 of Holy Moly Minis Guacamole Original 3X57g
£ 2.70
£1.58/100g

Product Description

  • Guacamole dip made with avocado, tomato, red onion and jalapeño chilli.
  • Hallelujah, finally shop-bought guacamole that tastes as good as homemade. No added dairy, gluten, sugar. And no preservatives. Just wholesome ingredients you'd use at home.
  • Holy Moly is a trademark of Holy Moly Ltd
  • 3 Individual Snack Size Packs
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 171G

Information

Ingredients

Avocado (87%), Tomato (5%), Red Onion (4%), Lime Juice from Concentrate, Jalapeño Chilli, Salt, Coriander, Garlic Purée

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Not suitable for freezing Once open, consume immediately, as we don't use preservatives.

Produce of

Made in Mexico

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable Tub. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Holy Moly Ltd,
  • Carina East,
  • Sunrise Parkway,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK14 6LS.

Return to

  • Holy Moly Ltd,
  • Carina East,
  • Sunrise Parkway,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK14 6LS.
  • www.holymolydips.com

Net Contents

3 x 57g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g;
Energy875kJ/213kcal
Fat21g
of which saturates4.0g
Carbohydrate2.1g
of which sugars1.3g
Fibre6.9g
Protein1.5g
Salt0.42g
View all Houmous & Dips

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

21 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Smooth and Yummy

5 stars

This tastes just like home made. It is lovely, thick and smooth. I particularly like that it comes in small pots so you can use as much as you need.

I enjoy the original Holy Moly square tub, but it

5 stars

I enjoy the original Holy Moly square tub, but it can be too much in one go, and avo doesn't stay fresh for long once opened. So having smaller portions in separate tubs is pretty convenient.

Really tasty guacamole with excellent texture and

5 stars

Really tasty guacamole with excellent texture and delicious flavour. Will buy again.

Very convenient

5 stars

Slight zing in flavour from the lime but with the smooth creaminess of the avocado taking centre stage. Great value considering the cost of avocados. Each tub just enough for a portion so no wastage.

Mini pack at last

5 stars

Really the king of dips very tasty indeed

Great on toast.

5 stars

This is such a tasty guacamole, it's really thick with a lovely flavour. I spread it on toast with a poached egg on top.

Great sized pots

5 stars

These are great sized pots, keeps it nice and fresh. Great taste with no bad ingredients

Really good

5 stars

Probably the best Holy Moly product as it is not a fake vegan replica. I liked the small containers so the guac stayed fresh. Well priced and good value for money.

Nice portion size. Zesty

5 stars

This was enjoyed alongside nachos and fajitas. Had a nice zesty twist. I liked having the smaller pots as it made it easier to portion, we had one each and then used the remaining one at a later date.

I tried with a toast and a poached egg. It was a p

5 stars

I tried with a toast and a poached egg. It was a perfect breakfast. The flavour of the avocado was really good. I could taste the seasoning and lime as well as the avocado.

1-10 of 21 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here