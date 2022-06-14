Holy Moly Minis Guacamole Original 3X57g

Smooth and Yummy
This tastes just like home made. It is lovely, thick and smooth. I particularly like that it comes in small pots so you can use as much as you need.
I enjoy the original Holy Moly square tub, but it
I enjoy the original Holy Moly square tub, but it can be too much in one go, and avo doesn't stay fresh for long once opened. So having smaller portions in separate tubs is pretty convenient.
Really tasty guacamole with excellent texture and
Really tasty guacamole with excellent texture and delicious flavour. Will buy again.
Very convenient
Slight zing in flavour from the lime but with the smooth creaminess of the avocado taking centre stage. Great value considering the cost of avocados. Each tub just enough for a portion so no wastage.
Mini pack at last
Really the king of dips very tasty indeed
Great on toast.
This is such a tasty guacamole, it's really thick with a lovely flavour. I spread it on toast with a poached egg on top.
Great sized pots
These are great sized pots, keeps it nice and fresh. Great taste with no bad ingredients
Really good
Probably the best Holy Moly product as it is not a fake vegan replica. I liked the small containers so the guac stayed fresh. Well priced and good value for money.
Nice portion size. Zesty
This was enjoyed alongside nachos and fajitas. Had a nice zesty twist. I liked having the smaller pots as it made it easier to portion, we had one each and then used the remaining one at a later date.
I tried with a toast and a poached egg. It was a p
I tried with a toast and a poached egg. It was a perfect breakfast. The flavour of the avocado was really good. I could taste the seasoning and lime as well as the avocado.