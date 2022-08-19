We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Haagen Dazs Pina Colada Ice Cream 460Ml

3(6)Write a review
£4.80
£1.05/100ml

2x Scoops (87 g)

Energy
881kJ
211kcal
11%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1012 kJ

Product Description

  • Pineapple dairy ice cream with grated coconut and a pineapple and rum swirl.
  • Haagen-Dazs refreshing Pina Colada ice cream with refreshing summer cocktail flavour!
  • Crafted pint that combines premium ice cream with the freshness of fruit and a light dash of alcohol.
  • Refresh with our Pina Colada Ice cream to lift your spirits!
  • Great tasting frozen dessert with no artificial colours or flavours for ultimate refreshment.
  • Refreshing cocktail taste. Made with real cream.
  • © General Mills
  • Alcohol content below 1% vol.
  • Pineapple & Coconut with a Touch of Rum
  • Better if you wait 15 mins
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 460ML

Information

Ingredients

Fresh Cream (26.3%), Sugar, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Water, Pineapple Puree (11.5%), Egg Yolk, Rum (1.5%), Desiccated Grated Coconut (1.3%), Natural Coconut Flavouring, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Corn Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Rice Starch, Natural Pineapple Flavouring, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once thawed do not refreeze. Keep frozen below -18 °C. For best before date see base of cup.

Number of uses

Contains at least 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Cap. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,

Return to

  • www.haagen-dazs.co.uk
  • Freephone 0800 125556 (UK)
  • 1800 535115 (ROI)
  • Careline.Scandinavia@genmills.com
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middx,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

460ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g2x Scoops (87 g)%* (87 g)
Energy1012 kJ881 kJ11 %
-242 kcal211 kcal
Fat12.3 g10.7 g15 %
of which saturates8.3 g7.2 g36 %
Carbohydrate28.1 g24.4 g9 %
of which sugars25.6 g22.2 g25 %
Fibre0.5 g0.4 g-
Protein3.1 g2.7 g5 %
Salt0.12 g0.10 g2 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
Contains at least 4 portions---
6 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Wheres the pineapple

3 stars

Was OK but where was the rum and pineapple I did not expect to much rum but I think I had one bit with pineapple cod taste the coconut

Not a great ice cream flavour.

3 stars

I am a real fan of ice cream and Haagen Dazs is probably my favourite but this flavour, whilst tasting like Pina Colada just didn't transfer nicely to an ice cream. Taste is very obviously a matter for the individual so maybe try it, but whilst I didn't dislike it, I find far better flavours are available. Long live pralines and cream!!!

Not amazing

3 stars

Very subjectively strange, not great taste of neither coconut or pinnaple.

Love it

5 stars

It definitely has an acquired taste but personally I love this ice cream and can’t get enough of it

Unpleasant taste, and texture.

2 stars

Not a pleasant taste, and bits of what I assume to be pineapple mixed in with coconut creating a strange flavour which doesn't resemble Pina Colada in the slightest. Would not recommend.

Peculiar

2 stars

This tastes very strange. It’s a very pale yellow colour and when you taste it you’re hit by a very strong coconut flavour then a taste of pineapple. It sounds lovely but for some reason which I don’t understand it doesn’t work! The result of the flavours fighting each other makes for an unpleasant experience

