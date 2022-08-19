Haagen Dazs Pina Colada Ice Cream 460Ml

Wheres the pineapple
Was OK but where was the rum and pineapple I did not expect to much rum but I think I had one bit with pineapple cod taste the coconut
Not a great ice cream flavour.
I am a real fan of ice cream and Haagen Dazs is probably my favourite but this flavour, whilst tasting like Pina Colada just didn't transfer nicely to an ice cream. Taste is very obviously a matter for the individual so maybe try it, but whilst I didn't dislike it, I find far better flavours are available. Long live pralines and cream!!!
Not amazing
Very subjectively strange, not great taste of neither coconut or pinnaple.
Love it
It definitely has an acquired taste but personally I love this ice cream and can’t get enough of it
Unpleasant taste, and texture.
Not a pleasant taste, and bits of what I assume to be pineapple mixed in with coconut creating a strange flavour which doesn't resemble Pina Colada in the slightest. Would not recommend.
Peculiar
This tastes very strange. It’s a very pale yellow colour and when you taste it you’re hit by a very strong coconut flavour then a taste of pineapple. It sounds lovely but for some reason which I don’t understand it doesn’t work! The result of the flavours fighting each other makes for an unpleasant experience