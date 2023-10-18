Osram H1/H7 12V 55W Bulb Set

OSRAM Spare lamp box for car: OSRAM offers a wide product range of spare lamp boxes for cars whilst you're on the go. To always have the right spare lamps to hand, each box offers a complete set of replacement lamps in proven OEM quality for your vehicle. The lamps can be identified easily via clear labelling and illustrated instructions. The ergonomically shaped boxes are always ready to keep you safe on your journey. It is typical that vehicle defects usually make themselves known on long journeys. The OSRAM MINIBOX saves you the trouble of searching for a shop offering the right replacement lamp. Fix the problem easily yourself.