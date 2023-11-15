We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Lovehoney Strawberry Flavoured Lubricant 100Ml

Lovehoney Strawberry Flavoured Lubricant 100Ml

1(1)
Write a review

£8.00

£8.00/100ml

Double Clubcard Points on Selected Healthcare Products. Clubcard / App required, offer is valid for delivery from 15/11/23 until 05/12/23 Subject to availability.
Vegan

Lovehoney Strawberry Flavoured Lubricant 100Ml
Strawberry flavourIrresistibly sweet, this strawberry flavoured lubricant smells and tastes just like the real thing. Enhance every intimate kiss and lick with this silky, long-lasting accessory to delicious oral sex.
Discover a happier youWe are proud to make a fun and fulfilling sex life available to everyone. With Lovehoney you can play more, enjoy more and discover a happier you.
Lovehoney® is a registered trademark of Lovehoney Group Ltd. Copyright © 2020.
For intimate playTotally tastySuitable for vegans
Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sorbitol, Hydroxyethyl Cellulose, Potassium Sorbate, Aroma (Flavour), Diazolidinyl Urea, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Citric Acid, Sucralose

Net Contents

100ml ℮

View all Condoms, Lubricants & Adult Devices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here