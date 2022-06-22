Jammie Dodgers Blue Berry 140G

Surprisingly bland
The blurb on the packet makes these biscuits sound very attractive. As soon as I opened the packet my nose was regaled by a delicious bouquet of blueberry flavour. The biscuits look very pretty with their turquoise colour jam in the shape of a heart in the middle of each biscuit, plus the initials JD embossed in the shortcake. But these harbingers proved vain when I tried eating them. They taste predominantly of shortcake biscuit with only a very faint trace of blueberry. The shortcake flavour is not objectionable but is very bland. I was very disappointed. And you only get 8 biscuits per pack. However, one good point is these biscuits are very soft and not crunchy, which makes them ideal for people with dentures or receding gums. I won't buy blue jammie dodgers again. Custard creams may be hackneyed but I think they give you much more bang for your buck!
Full flavour
Devious full taste
Tasty as always with Jammie Dodgers!
I just like Jammie Dodgers . The blueberry ones seem to have more Jam in them and had a very distinct flavour to some they may say t be a taste that is so different they are an acquired taste. Once you have got through a packet on your own you are hooked. T
Very yummy
Oh these are much nicer than the original flavour. So much blueberry jam in them, very yummy.
Husband favourite biscuits
Husband favourite biscuits
Myself and my daughter both enjoyed these very muc
Myself and my daughter both enjoyed these very much .. Tasted good and made an nice change to have an different flavour , colour and taste ..
A lovely addition to the family!
A lovely addition to the family!