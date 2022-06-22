We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Jammie Dodgers Blue Berry 140G

4.6(7)Write a review
Jammie Dodgers Blue Berry 140G
£ 0.70
£0.50/100g
Clubcard Price

Each serving (1 biscuit) contains

Energy
329kJ
78kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.5g

-

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

-

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.3g

-

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.11g

-

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1829 kJ

Product Description

  • Shortcake Biscuits with a Mixed Berry Flavour Apple Jam
  • But What About...
  • - Artificial colours? ...None!
  • - Artificial flavours? ...Nope!
  • - Artificial sweeteners? ...Nah!
  • - GM ingredients? ...Never!
  • - Hydrogenated fats? ...Nada!
  • - Vegan friendly? ...Yeah!
  • Burton's Biscuit Co., is a trading name of Burton's Foods Ltd.
  • No Nasty Stuff! We're Jammie Enough!
  • No Artificial Colours - We're Naturally Blue
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 140G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron and Thiamin), Mixed Berry Flavour Apple Jam (27%) (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Apples (Sulphites), Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Flavourings, Spirulina Extract, Gelling Agent (Pectin)), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm, Rapeseed), Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light and cupboard raiders! Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • UK: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • EU: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • Unit 105,

Return to

  • Consumer Services,
  • UK: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • EU: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • Unit 105,
  • 3 Lombard St East,
  • Dublin 2,
  • ROI.
  • +44 (0)151 676 2352
  • consumer.services@burtonsbiscuits.com

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (1 biscuit)*% RI** per servingRI** Adults
Energy1829 kJ329 kJ4%8400 kJ
Fat14g2.5g4%70g
of which Saturates6.8g1.2g6%20g
Carbohydrate70g13g5%260g
of which Sugars30g5.3g6%90g
Fibre2.1g0.4g--
Protein5.4g1.0g2%50g
Salt0.61g0.11g2%6g
*Serving size = 1 biscuit (approx. 18g)----
8 servings per pack----
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
View all Everyday Biscuits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

7 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Surprisingly bland

3 stars

The blurb on the packet makes these biscuits sound very attractive. As soon as I opened the packet my nose was regaled by a delicious bouquet of blueberry flavour. The biscuits look very pretty with their turquoise colour jam in the shape of a heart in the middle of each biscuit, plus the initials JD embossed in the shortcake. But these harbingers proved vain when I tried eating them. They taste predominantly of shortcake biscuit with only a very faint trace of blueberry. The shortcake flavour is not objectionable but is very bland. I was very disappointed. And you only get 8 biscuits per pack. However, one good point is these biscuits are very soft and not crunchy, which makes them ideal for people with dentures or receding gums. I won't buy blue jammie dodgers again. Custard creams may be hackneyed but I think they give you much more bang for your buck!

Full flavour

5 stars

Devious full taste

Tasty as always with Jammie Dodgers!

4 stars

I just like Jammie Dodgers . The blueberry ones seem to have more Jam in them and had a very distinct flavour to some they may say t be a taste that is so different they are an acquired taste. Once you have got through a packet on your own you are hooked. T

Very yummy

5 stars

Oh these are much nicer than the original flavour. So much blueberry jam in them, very yummy.

Husband favourite biscuits

5 stars

Husband favourite biscuits

Myself and my daughter both enjoyed these very muc

5 stars

Myself and my daughter both enjoyed these very much .. Tasted good and made an nice change to have an different flavour , colour and taste ..

A lovely addition to the family!

5 stars

A lovely addition to the family!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here