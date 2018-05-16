We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

7Up Free Cherry Flavoured Drink 24X330ml

7Up Free Cherry Flavoured Drink 24X330ml
£8.50
£0.11/100ml

Per 330ml:

Energy
8kJ
2kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.13g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3kJ/0.6kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Low Calorie Lemon, Lime and Cherry Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
  • Under the Authority of Portfolio Concentrate Solutions UC. 7UP Free and 7UP Free logo are Trade Marks of Portfolio Concentrate Solutions UC.
  • Free of sugars
  • Free of Colour
  • Free of Caffeine
  • Pack size: 7.92L

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Natural Lemon, Lime and Cherry Flavourings with other Natural Flavourings, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate)

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of Cans.

Number of uses

Pack contains 24 servings of 330ml

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  Contains a Source of Phenylalanine. CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.

Distributor address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

24 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy3kJ/0.6kcal8kJ/2kcal
Fat0g0g
of which Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
of which Sugars0g0g
Protein<0.1g0.1g
Salt0.04g0.13g
Pack contains 24 servings of 330ml--

Safety information

Contains a Source of Phenylalanine. CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.

