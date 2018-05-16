7Up Free Cherry Flavoured Drink 24X330ml

Per 330ml:
- Energy
- 8kJ
-
- 2kcal
- <1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.13g
- 2%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3kJ/0.6kcal
Product Description
- Carbonated Low Calorie Lemon, Lime and Cherry Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
- Under the Authority of Portfolio Concentrate Solutions UC. 7UP Free and 7UP Free logo are Trade Marks of Portfolio Concentrate Solutions UC.
- Free of sugars
- Free of Colour
- Free of Caffeine
- Pack size: 7.92L
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Natural Lemon, Lime and Cherry Flavourings with other Natural Flavourings, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate)
Storage
Best Before End: See Base of Cans.
Number of uses
Pack contains 24 servings of 330ml
- Free From Colours
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- Contains a Source of Phenylalanine. CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
- Dublin 10,
- Ireland.
24 x 330ml ℮
Safety information
Contains a Source of Phenylalanine. CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.
