Sonic Articulated Figure Assortment

4” Sonic (Modern) The Sonic four inch articulated figure is sure to be a hit with kids and Sonic fans! This authentic figure has articulated limbs and comes with a Chaos Emerald accessory. Pose the figure with its accessory or collect them all to build your own Sonic world with the Green Hill Zone Playset (sold separately). You can recreate the action from the games with this extraordinarily detailed figure and start your collection today. (each sold separately). 4” Super Sonic The Super Sonic four inch articulated figure is sure to be a hit with kids and Sonic fans! This authentic figure has articulated limbs and comes with a Super Ring accessory. Pose the figure with its accessory or collect them all to build your own Sonic world with the Green Hill Zone Playset (sold separately). You can recreate the action from the games with this extraordinarily detailed figure and start your collection today. (each sold separately). 4” Mighty (Classic) The Mighty four inch articulated figure is sure to be a hit with kids and Sonic fans! This authentic figure has articulated limbs and comes with a Monitor accessory. Pose the figure with its accessory or collect them all to build your own Sonic world with the Green Hill Zone Playset (sold separately). You can recreate the action from the games with this extraordinarily detailed figure and start your collection today. (each sold separately). 4” Dr. Eggman (Modern) The Dr. Eggman four inch articulated figure is sure to be a hit with kids and Sonic fans! This authentic figure has articulated limbs and comes with a Checkpoint accessory. Pose the figure with its accessory or collect them all to build your own Sonic world with the Green Hill Zone Playset (sold separately). You can recreate the action from the games with this extraordinarily detailed figure and start your collection today. (each sold separately).

Sonic the Hedgehog™ is one of the world’s most iconic video game characters of all time. Along with his friends Tails, Knuckles and Amy, Sonic speeds around the planet to battle injustice and defeat his arch nemesis, the evil Dr. Eggman.

Colours and Decorations May Vary Remove/Discard Packaging Small Parts/Choking Hazard Suffocation Warning Surface Wash Only Not suitable for children under 3 years of age

Kids will love playing with these authentic figures from the Sonic the Hedgehog™ video games! Each figure has multiple points of articulation including the arms, legs and head Includes accessory piece to help build out the Sonic world Assortment includes Sonic, Super Sonic, Mighty, and Dr. Eggman Suggested for Ages 3+ (Small parts.)

