Lovehoney Excite Rabbit Love Ring Blue

Lovehoney Excite Rabbit Love Ring Blue

Lovehoney Excite Rabbit Love Ring Blue
Don't worry, be hoppyHey there, hop stuff. With firm, flexible bunny ears and 10 vibration modes for frisky fun-times, this velvety rabbit love ring will have you both doing bunny hops around the bedroom.
Requires: 3 x LR44 batteries (9 included)Made from silicone and ABS plastic. Does not contain latex or phthalates.The shape and appearance of the product inside this package are a trademark and trade dress of Lovehoney Group Ltd. Copyright © 2019Lovehoney® is a registered trademark of Lovehoney Group Ltd.
The sexual happiness peopleDiscover a happier you3 speeds7 patterns100% waterproofSimply ear-resistible

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

How to useUnscrew the base of the bullet vibrator and remove the disc. Do not remove the paper sleeve. Screw the base back on.Press the button to turn on and explore 3 speeds and 7 patterns. Press and hold to turn off.Use with water-based lubricant to enjoy your toy at its best. Clean after use with sex toy cleaner and leave to air dry until next time.If you're not going to use your toy for a few days, remove the batteries.

