Lovehoney Excite Rabbit Love Ring Blue

Don't worry, be hoppy Hey there, hop stuff. With firm, flexible bunny ears and 10 vibration modes for frisky fun-times, this velvety rabbit love ring will have you both doing bunny hops around the bedroom.

Requires: 3 x LR44 batteries (9 included) Made from silicone and ABS plastic. Does not contain latex or phthalates. The shape and appearance of the product inside this package are a trademark and trade dress of Lovehoney Group Ltd. Copyright © 2019 Lovehoney® is a registered trademark of Lovehoney Group Ltd.

The sexual happiness people Discover a happier you 3 speeds 7 patterns 100% waterproof Simply ear-resistible

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage