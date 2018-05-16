Nakd Fruit & Nut Bar Raspberry Chocolish 3X30g

Product Description
- Fruit, Nut & Cocoa Bars with Raspberries and Natural Flavourings
- nakd. Raspberry Cocoa Fruit, Nut & Cocoa bars are drizzled with nakd. Chocolish. What's chocolish you ask? It's our wholesome and delicious answer to chocolate.
- We've mixed raisins, dates, cashews, peanuts and raspberries together to create these tasty fruit & nut bars, and then made them even scrummier by drizzling them with smooth, creamy chocolish. Perfect for when you fancy a chocolatey treat!
- Did we forget to mention that they're made with 100% natural ingredients, no added sugar, and are gluten free and vegan? Revolutionary!
- 100% natural ingredients
- No added sugar - only natural sweetness
- Contributes to 1 of your 5 a day
- Source of Fibre
- Gluten & Wheat Free
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Dates† 54%, Cashews 18%, Raisins 15%, Peanuts 8%, Cocoa Butter 2%, Raspberries 1%, Cocoa Mass 1%, Tigernuts, Natural Flavourings, Rice Flour, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, †Dates not from Britain, *Contains naturally occurring sugars
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Soya, Milk, other Nuts.
Storage
Best before: See base of pack.
Warnings
- May contain the odd shell or pit piece.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Name and address
- Natural Balance Foods,
- AL1 3AW,
- UK.
- Lotus Bakeries Corporate NV,
- Gentstraat 52,
- 9971 Lembeke,
Return to
- Natural Balance Foods,
- AL1 3AW,
- UK.
- nakd.unitedkingdom@eatnakd.com
Net Contents
3 x 30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1656kJ
|497kJ
|-
|395kcal
|119kcal
|Fat
|15.2g
|4.6g
|of which saturates
|4.2g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|55.3g
|16.6g
|of which sugars*
|48.3g
|1.45g
|Fibre
|5.8g
|1.7g
|Protein
|6.3g
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.04g
|0.01g
|*Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
Safety information
