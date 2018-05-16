Tesco Finest 4 Chocolate & Orange Buttermilk Pancakes

One pancake
- Energy
- 795kJ
-
- 189kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.8g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.5g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 9.3g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.52g
- 9%of the reference intake
medium
medium
medium
medium
Product Description
- 4 Chocolate and orange flavour buttermilk pancakes with milk chocolate chips.
- Enriched with buttermilk, rich milk chocolate chips and orange flavouring. Light and Fluffy
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Reconstituted Buttermilk (23%), Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Milk Chocolate Chips (5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Humectant (Glycerol), Chocolate Sauce (4%) [Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Milk Sugar), Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vanilla Powder], Glucose Syrup, Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Tartaric Acid), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Chloride), Fermented Wheat Flour, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Natural Orange Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. defrost for 1 to 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Once opened, consume within 2 days. Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.
Cooking Instructions
Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 1-2 minutes. Turn once.
Preparation and Usage
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.