Lovehoney Excite Pleasure Balls Purple

A step in the tight direction Perfectly proportioned for beginners, these pleasure balls help to tone your pelvic floor for stronger orgasms, while free-roaming internal weights jiggle as you move for secret thrills.

The shape and appearance of the product inside this package are a trademark and trade dress of Lovehoney Group Ltd. Copyright © 2019. Lovehoney® is a registered trademark of Lovehoney Group Ltd.

The sexual happiness people Discover a happier you 73g weight Retrieval cord Jiggle We aim to tease

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage