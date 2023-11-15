We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lovehoney Excite Pleasure Balls Purple

Lovehoney Excite Pleasure Balls Purple

1.5(2)
Lovehoney Excite Pleasure Balls Purple
A step in the tight directionPerfectly proportioned for beginners, these pleasure balls help to tone your pelvic floor for stronger orgasms, while free-roaming internal weights jiggle as you move for secret thrills.
The shape and appearance of the product inside this package are a trademark and trade dress of Lovehoney Group Ltd. Copyright © 2019.Lovehoney® is a registered trademark of Lovehoney Group Ltd.
73g weight
Retrieval cord

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

Wear these toner balls while you go about your daily business for a pleasurable kegel workout, or before intimacy as part of foreplay.How to useApply a generous amount of water-based lubricant to yourself and the pleasure balls.Insert the balls into your vagina, leaving the retrieval cord outside for easy removal.Clean after use with sex toy cleaner and leave to air dry until next time.

