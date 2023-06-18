Fever Tree Limited Edition Passion Fruit & Lime Tonic Water 500Ml

Flavoured carbonated soft drink.

A vibrant & zesty tonic water crafted by blending spring water with extracts of Ecuadorian passionfruit, a touch of Tahitian lime and quinine from Central Africa. Fever-Tree Limited Edition Passionfruit & Lime Tonic Water contains 43% fewer calories than Fever-Tree Premium Indian Tonic Water and contains absolutely no artificial flavours or sweeteners. It pairs perfectly with premium London Dry Gins and premium vodkas. For the perfect drink simply mix: 50ml spirit, 150ml Fever-Tree Mixer, garnish & stir. Fever-Tree is proud to be voted no.1 bestselling and top trending mixer by the world’s best bars (Drinks International Awards 2022).

Pack size: 500ML

Low in Calories

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water Fructose (Fruit Sugar), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Passion Fruit Flavouring, Natural Lime Flavouring, Natural Flavourings including Quinine, Concentrates (Apple, Hibiscus, Carrot, Safflower)

Produce of

Distributed in Northern Ireland

Net Contents

500ml ℮

