Tesco Finest Stratford Blue Cream Cheese 140G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1391kJ / 336kcal
Product Description
- Blended full fat soft blue veined cheese and full fat soft cheese.
- Made using British milk, our Stratford Blue® is made in open vats. Once matured this rich, creamy cheese is blended with full fat soft cheese to create an indulgent blue cream cheese. Great spread on crackers for snacking or as a dip with crudités or chicken wings.
- Made in England Rich & Creamy Matured cheese for a tangy, creamy flavour blended with soft cheese for an indulgent Blue cream cheese. Produced in England Strength 3 Medium
- Pack size: 140G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Stratford Blue® Cheese (53%) (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Pectin), Lactic Acid, Dried Parsley.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.
Produce of
Made using British milk.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Pot. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
140g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1391kJ / 336kcal
|417kJ / 101kcal
|Fat
|29.3g
|8.8g
|Saturates
|19.7g
|5.9g
|Carbohydrate
|5.0g
|1.5g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|13.1g
|3.9g
|Salt
|1.38g
|0.41g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
