We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Stratford Blue Cream Cheese 140G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Stratford Blue Cream Cheese 140G
£2.80
£20.00/kg

Per 30g

Energy
417kJ
101kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
8.8g

high

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.9g

high

30%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.41g

medium

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1391kJ / 336kcal

Product Description

  • Blended full fat soft blue veined cheese and full fat soft cheese.
  • Made using British milk, our Stratford Blue® is made in open vats. Once matured this rich, creamy cheese is blended with full fat soft cheese to create an indulgent blue cream cheese. Great spread on crackers for snacking or as a dip with crudités or chicken wings.
  • Made in England Rich & Creamy Matured cheese for a tangy, creamy flavour blended with soft cheese for an indulgent Blue cream cheese. Produced in England Strength 3 Medium
  • Pack size: 140G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Stratford Blue® Cheese (53%) (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Pectin), Lactic Acid, Dried Parsley.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Produce of

Made using British milk.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

140g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1391kJ / 336kcal417kJ / 101kcal
Fat29.3g8.8g
Saturates19.7g5.9g
Carbohydrate5.0g1.5g
Sugars1.7g0.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein13.1g3.9g
Salt1.38g0.41g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Cottage Cheese & Soft Cheese

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here