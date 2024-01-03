We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

5 Surprise Plushy Pets

5 Surprise Plushy Pets
Adorable Pets Ready to Be Adopted! : These little plushy pets are soft, cuddly and looking for a new home. Which Plushy Pet will you adopt?Super Soft & Cuddly: These little furry friends are super soft and adorable, making them perfect for a cuddle or for carrying everywhere with you. They're shimmery glass eyes definitely say ‘adopt me!' Accessories Galore: Your new Plushy Pets comes with a Magic Milk bottle to feed them with, Stickers and Adoption Certificate to make sure they're right at home!Unbox Them All!: So many characters to collect including Mego the Flamingo, Rory the Lion, Snoz the Elephant and Mittens the Kitten! Who will you find?Layers of Surprise: Combine the excitement of unboxing multiple layers with the cutest Plushy Pets around!5 Surprise Plushy Pets are the cutest little pets ready to your new BFF! Unwrap, peel and reveal the cutest new surprise pets on the block, ready for you to adopt! You can even find matching stickers and an Adoption Certificate to make it official. Once you unbox your Plushy Pet, the cuteness keeps on coming with a Magic Milk bottle to feed your new little pet and matching stickers too. There are 13 Plushy Pets to collect including Mego the Flamingo, Rory the Lion, Snoz the Elephant and Mittens the Kitten! Or will you find the rare Golden Chick, Chica? Adopt them all!
H8.5cm x W8.5cm x D8.5cm

Lower age limit

3 Years

