We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Yankee Candle Midnight Jasmine Card Air Fresh
image 1 of Yankee Candle Midnight Jasmine Card Air Freshimage 2 of Yankee Candle Midnight Jasmine Card Air Freshimage 3 of Yankee Candle Midnight Jasmine Card Air Fresh

Yankee Candle Midnight Jasmine Card Air Fresh

4.5(19)
Write a review

£2.50

£2.50/each

Yankee Candle Midnight Jasmine Card Air Fresh
Keep your car smelling great inside with the Yankee Candle Car Jar! Authentic, true-to-life Yankee Candle scents fragrance endless errands, driving kids around, and your daily commute. They work great in small spaces too and last for up to 4 weeks.
The Yankee Candle® brand helps create that special ambiance for savouring moments and making memories together. Our in-house fragrance experts have found new and innovative ways for your consumers to do just that. They have explored key trends to bring you relevant offerings that your consumers will be looking for — including candle innovations, a new diffuser, and an inspiring new fragrance collection.
A seductively lush perfume of water jasmine, sweet honeysuckle, neroli, and mandarin blossomFreshen up your commute with your favourite Yankee Candle scentFragrance-infused paperboard provides up to a month of long-lasting fragranceMakes a great affordable gift for any occasion or 'just because'Also works great in small spaces like pet areas or gym lockers

Produce of

Made in USA

View all Car Care

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here