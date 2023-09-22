We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gorilla Contact Adhesive

Gorilla Contact Adhesive

Gorilla Contact AdhesiveFor the toughest jobs on planet earth®Find out more at gorillaglue.com
Gorilla contact adhesive crystal clear is a 100% waterproof contact adhesive that provides a permanent bond and holds in just seconds. This flexible adhesive dries crystal clear and can be used on a variety of surfaces, making it a perfect all-purpose adhesive for your next project.Bonds: Metal, glass, fabric, wood, ceramic, leather, paper, rubber, plastic* and more!*Not suitable for Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE) or Polystyrene (PS) plastics.
Holds in SecondsIncredibly Strong100% WaterproofNo-run formulaRepositionablePermanent BondFlexiblePaintable: when fully cured

Ingredients

Contains: (2-(2H-Benzotriazol-2-YL)-P-Cresol

Net Contents

75g

Preparation and Usage

PrepareAll surfaces should be clean and dry.1 ApplySqueeze tube gently at crimped end to dispense product slowly through nozzle. Do not apply too much pressure to tube. Apply adhesive to each surface to be bonded. Best results achieved when applied at room temperature (10°C to 32°C).2 PositionAllow adhesive to partially dry.a. For Maximum Bond Strength: Wait approximately 2 minutes before joining surfaces.b. For Repositionable Bonds: Wait approximately 1 minute before joining surfaces. Repositionable for 2-4 minutes depending on surface type.3 PressPress surfaces firmly together. Allow a minimum of 24 hours for full cure. Cure time may increase with lower temperatures and/or when used on non-porous surfaces.Clean-up: Wipe uncured adhesive with a dry cloth and clean with acetone, isopropyl alcohol, or citrus-based solvents according to manufacturer's instructions. Cured adhesive may be removed by scraping from surface.

