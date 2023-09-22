Gorilla Contact Adhesive For the toughest jobs on planet earth® Find out more at gorillaglue.com

Gorilla contact adhesive crystal clear is a 100% waterproof contact adhesive that provides a permanent bond and holds in just seconds. This flexible adhesive dries crystal clear and can be used on a variety of surfaces, making it a perfect all-purpose adhesive for your next project. Bonds: Metal, glass, fabric, wood, ceramic, leather, paper, rubber, plastic* and more! *Not suitable for Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE) or Polystyrene (PS) plastics.

Holds in Seconds Incredibly Strong 100% Waterproof No-run formula Repositionable Permanent Bond Flexible Paintable: when fully cured

Ingredients

Contains: (2-(2H-Benzotriazol-2-YL)-P-Cresol

Net Contents

75g

Preparation and Usage