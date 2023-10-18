Castrol GTX 5W-30 C4 1L

Used engine oils are potentially hazardous to health and the environment. Avoid prolonged or repeated skin contact with all used engine oils. Protect the environment. Used engine oil is a hazardous waste and must be disposed of properly. Safety data sheet available on request.

Castrol, the Castrol logo and GTX are all trade marks of Castrol Limited*2

When choosing oil, please refer to your owner's handbook & the product Specifications shown. May also be suitable for other vehicles.

Castrol GTX Double Action formula cleans away old sludge and protects against new sludge formation better than tough industry standards. * Help extend the life of your engine with Castrol GTX.

Superior Sludge Protection to Help Extend Engine Life* Castrol GTX Double Action formula cleans away old sludge and protects against new sludge formation better than tough industry standards. * Help extend the life of your engine with Castrol GTX. * Vs ACEA C4 Limits Renault, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, Smart, Fuel Efficient, DPF Compatible When choosing oil, please refer to your owner's handbook & the product Specifications shown. May also be suitable for other vehicles. ACEA C4; MB-Approval 226.51; Renault RN 0720

