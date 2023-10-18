Castrol Magnatec 5W-40 DPF 1L

Castrol Magnatec's formulation protects from the moment you start, dramatically reducing** engine wear. Castrol Magnatec. Instant protection from the moment you start. Dramatisation of roughness (Ra), comparing the same oil with and without Castrol Magnatec molecules in the Sequence IVA wear test. **As tested in the industry Sequence IVA wear test.

FIAT, FORD, General Motors, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, SEAT, Škoda, Toyota, Volkswagen When choosing oil, please refer to your owner's handbook & protect the product specifications shown. May also be suitable for other vehicles.

ACEA C3; API SN/CF; Meets Fiat 9.55535-S2; Meets Ford WSS-M2C917-A; GM dexos 2™*, MB-Approval 229.31; VW 505 00/ 505 01 *GM dexos 2™ supersedes GM-LL-A-025/ GM-LL-B-025 : GB2F0126082 Castrol - a BP group brand 1 Castrol, the Castrol logo and Magnatec are all trade marks of Castrol Limited2

Pack size: 1L

Produce of

Manufactured in the EU

Net Contents

1l ℮