We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Castrol Magnatec 5W-20 E 1L

Castrol Magnatec 5W-20 E 1L

5(1)
Write a review

£12.00

£12.00/litre

Castrol Magnatec 5W-20 E 1LHave you got the right oil for your car? Text "Oil" to 83080 (UK&NI) or 57778 (ROI)This Service only recommends an oil. Texts charged at standard rate. See www.castrol.com/text for full details.
Up to 75% of engine wear occurs during warm up. Castrol Magnatec's molecules instantly protect by clinging to critical engine parts.Ford Mondeo, Ford Focus, Ford Fiesta*When choosing oil, please refer to your owner's handbook & the product specifications shown below. May also be suitable for other vehicles.*1 Dramatisation of roughness (Ra), comparing the same oil with and without Castrol Magnatec molecules in the Sequence IVA wear test.
SAE 5W-20; Meets Ford WSS-M2C948-BCastrol, the Castrol logo and Magnatec are all trade marks of Castrol Limited
It's More than Just Oil. It's Liquid EngineeringCastrol - a BP group brandFully SyntheticClinging Molecules Protect Against Stop-Start WearGasoline EnginesFeel Me, with magnetic Molecules, Without Castrol Magnetic Molicules
Pack size: 1L

Produce of

Manufactured in the EU

Net Contents

1l ℮

View all Car Care

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here