The Tofoo Co. Straight To Wok Sriracha 280G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Cook from frozen.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Check food is piping hot prior to serving.



Oven cook

Instructions: 200ºC/180ºC Fan/ Gas Mark 6/10 mins

Pre-heat oven to 200ºC, Fan 180ºC, Gas Mark 6. Remove all packaging and place the cubes as a single layer on a non-stick baking tray. Place in the centre of the oven. Bake for 10 mins until golden.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Medium heat/ 10 mins

Heat 1 tbsp oil in a non-stick pan and fry over a medium heat for 10 mins, stirring constantly so the cubes don't stick. Cook until golden brown.

