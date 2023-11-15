Gourmet Revelations Tuna Cat Food 4 X 57G

Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom of the carton or side of pot. Keep pet food in a cold and dry place.

Feeding Guide: For an average adult cat (4kg), feed 5 pots per day in at least 2-3 separate meals. The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight. Serve at room temperature. Fresh clean drinking water should be always available.

Mousse with Tuna and a Cascading Gravy Perfectly shaped for an exquisite serving experience Made with high quality ingredients No colourants No added artificial preservatives and flavourings 100% complete and balanced

