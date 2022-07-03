We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Eastman's Houmous 200G

4.2(26)Write a review
Eastman's Houmous 200G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.69
£0.34/100g

1/4 of a pot

Energy
465kJ
112kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
8.1g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.34g

medium

6%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • A dip made with chickpeas, tahini sesame seed paste and garlic.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Chickpeas (48%) [Water, Chickpeas], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Salt, Garlic, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

26 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Perfect, my daughter loves it, tasty

5 stars

Perfect, my daughter loves it, tasty

Great value

4 stars

Great value for money taste is good quality is very good well priced

Tasty good value

3 stars

Not bad , not as creamy consistency of other houmous but half the price and a tasty flavour Good value would buy again

Excellent taste and remarkable value for money

5 stars

Great value and terrific flavour - I have converted to this brand

Nice on Pita bread, texture is very nice and very

5 stars

Nice on Pita bread, texture is very nice and very nice taste, makes a super light lunch and a great price.

There are definitely more tasty houmous tubs out t

3 stars

There are definitely more tasty houmous tubs out there, but at almost half the price of Tesco's own brand, this is really good value for money and I'll buy it again

5 stars!!

5 stars

Great houmous, tastes yummy and good price!

Standard houmous for a good price.

4 stars

Standard houmous for a good price.

Value for money , humous is humous

5 stars

Houmous is humour. Can't tell any different apart from added flavours. Good value. Part of salad lunches.

Good value

4 stars

It was ok , do prefer tescos , taste a bit bland very good price

1-10 of 26 reviews

