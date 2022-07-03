Eastman's Houmous 200G

Perfect, my daughter loves it, tasty
Great value for money taste is good quality is very good well priced
Tasty good value
Not bad , not as creamy consistency of other houmous but half the price and a tasty flavour Good value would buy again
Excellent taste and remarkable value for money
Great value and terrific flavour - I have converted to this brand
Nice on Pita bread, texture is very nice and very nice taste, makes a super light lunch and a great price.
There are definitely more tasty houmous tubs out there, but at almost half the price of Tesco's own brand, this is really good value for money and I'll buy it again
5 stars!!
Great houmous, tastes yummy and good price!
Standard houmous for a good price.
Value for money , humous is humous
Houmous is humour. Can't tell any different apart from added flavours. Good value. Part of salad lunches.
Good value
It was ok , do prefer tescos , taste a bit bland very good price