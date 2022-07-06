Mighty M.Lkology Whole Uht Pea Protein Drink 1 Litre

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Turned up lump!! Review from MIGHTY 13th April 2022 I got this try out for myself and the family and was looking forward to it arriving as I like to look for other milk alternatives, well I was excited when it turned up until I poured some in a little glass to test and it had some little lumps init, obviously was stored some where in heat maybe in transit either way I never got to test this properly and won't ever try it either as it truly put me off.

Neat product but not milk Review from MIGHTY 15th March 2022 It says it's not milk and I wouldn't mistake it for fresh dairy milk. I am not a drinker of pure milk and normally use semi-skimmed milk in tea, porridge, sauces and custard. I found M.Lkology worked very well to make creamy porridge, custard and sauces with a slightly sweet edge. In tea, as previously stated I would not mistake it for milk as it has a distinct flavour and smell, but not unpleasant and perfectly drinkable. As M.Lkology has a long shelf life and a pleasant flavour, i would definitely use it in preference to UHT milk any day, or for any dairy-free visitors.

Great drink Review from MIGHTY 12th March 2022 Used for my daighter. Great with cereal, great in warm drinks and great with powdered milkshake. Great price. Definitely use again

A lovely sweet alternative to dairy! Review from MIGHTY 3rd March 2022 I am an avid tea drinker but unfortunately lactose can cause me to suffer from migraines so I like to use dairy free products when I can. I was really impressed with this milk, it's sweet and creamy and tastes just as nice in my cereal as it does in my cup of tea! I also don't feel as bloated/full. Would definitely recommend this to anyone who needs or wants an alternative to dairy products!

Really nice alternative milk especially in coffee. Review from MIGHTY 28th February 2022 I'm lactose intolerant so finding a nice milk alternative isn't always easy and can run expensive but this brand has been really nice in both taste and cost. I always add a splash of milk to my coffees but am often left with awful stomach cramps and trips to the toilet, this alternative milk doesn't disagree with my system and tastes lovely as well as packing in the vitamins.

Plant Milk Review from MIGHTY 24th February 2022 Iv been looking for a decent plant milk for a while and I'm so glad Iv found this one! Finally a dairy alternative that doesn't give my tea & coffee a funny after taste!

Good product Review from MIGHTY 23rd February 2022 I would normally always use fresh milk especially to give to my little child. However this was really handy for traveling when we could not get fresh milk and she loved it the same as normal!