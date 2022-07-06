We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mighty M.Lkology Whole Uht Pea Protein Drink 1 Litre

4.1(117)Write a review
Mighty M.Lkology Whole Uht Pea Protein Drink 1 Litre
£ 2.15
£2.15/litre
Product Description

  • UHT pea protein based drink with added vitamins and calcium.
  • MIGHTY M.LKOLOGY was created to be the most realistic plant based milk on the market! Its our new product development that produces a hyper-realistic m.lk that tastes and feels like dairy milk. Thereby making M.LKOLOGY the easy way to switch over to a dairy alternative.
  • MIGHTY M.LKOLOGY Whole - looks and tastes like whole milk. But it's totally not milk. Instead, we've taken an oat milk base, some Plantech know how and combined that a signature blend of ingredients to craft a delicious, creamy plant milk without compromise. Brilliant for pouring over your cereal, glugging from a glass or splashing in your tea and coffee. As part of our next generation vegan milks (m.lks, mylks, milks, mlks, m-lks), MIGHTY M.LKOLOGY Whole is good for you (20g of protein per carton, fortified with vitamins) and good for the planet (MONDRA - A Rated*). Its even suitable for those with lactose intolerances, nut intolerances or soy intolerances. Plus, each carton is long life UHT meaning you can be kept in a cupboard for up to a year. Only chilling after its been opened.
  • *online record:mondra.com/MP49
  • Welcome to our MIGHTY world. We're a dairy alternative brand that's big on 3 things: taste, health and sustainability. That's why we craft our products from plant based sources that pack tonnes of flavour, provide you with goodness and are less harmful to our planet. Join us in our mission to switch one million people to dairy alternatives and take a step to reducing your carbon footprint.
  • Our Eco Impact
  • Impact: Carbon (CO2 eq.), Per 100ml*: 47g, Per Serving*: 120g, Grade: A+
  • Impact: Water Usage (L.eq.), Per 100ml*: 180 L, Per Serving*: 440 L, Grade: D
  • Impact: Water Pollution (PO4 ^3- eq.), Per 100ml*: 0.30g, Per Serving*: 0.74g, Grade: A
  • Impact: Biodiversity (Species Loss Index), Per 100ml*: 0.010, Per Serving*: 0.025, Grade: A
  • *Calculated for supermarket sale in the U.K. Online record: mondra.com/MP05
  • ^This pack contains four 250ml servings
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C020428, www.fsc.org
  • This plant pack contains carton board from FSC®-certified and other controlled sources. Plastics used are plant-based via a certified mass-balance system.
  • Part of the next generation of milk alternatives.
  • Oat milk packed with plant based protein sourced from peas - 20g of protein in every carton.
  • Made using Plantech for a smooth, creamy texture that replicate's the feel of full fat dairy milk.
  • Crafted from a combination of oat milk & pea milk so its dairy free and free from nuts & soy. Plus, it's 100% Vegan.
  • A source of Calcium, Iodine & Vitamins D & B12+.
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sunflower Oil, Pea Protein Isolate (2.5%), Grape Juice Concentrate, Fermented Oats, Calcium Carbonate, Natural Flavourings, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Sea Salt, Iodine, Vitamins (B12, D)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals contain Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days. Best Before: See top of the pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake me up before you go

Name and address

  • The Mighty Society,
  • Timsons Business Centre,
  • Bath Road,
  • Kettering Northants,
  • England,
  • NN16 8NQ.

Return to

  • Help us change the world one drink at a time:
  • info@mightydrinks.com
  • Write to us at:
  • The Mighty Society,
  • Timsons Business Centre,
  • Bath Road,
  • Kettering Northants,
  • England,
  • NN16 8NQ.
  • www.mightydrinks.com

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy46kcal/191kJ
Fat3.4g
of which Saturates0.5g
of which Mono-unsaturates1.0g
of which Poly-Unsaturates1.6g
Carbohydrate1.9g
of which Sugars1.9g
Fibre0.1g
Protein2.0g
Salt0.18g
Calcium120mg 15% RI†
Vitamin B120.91µg 36% RI†
Vitamin D0.76µg 15% RI†
Iodine30µg 20% RI†
Vitamins & Minerals-
†Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)-
View all Dairy Free Drinks

117 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Turned up lump!!

1 stars

Review from MIGHTY

I got this try out for myself and the family and was looking forward to it arriving as I like to look for other milk alternatives, well I was excited when it turned up until I poured some in a little glass to test and it had some little lumps init, obviously was stored some where in heat maybe in transit either way I never got to test this properly and won't ever try it either as it truly put me off.

Neat product but not milk

3 stars

Review from MIGHTY

It says it's not milk and I wouldn't mistake it for fresh dairy milk. I am not a drinker of pure milk and normally use semi-skimmed milk in tea, porridge, sauces and custard. I found M.Lkology worked very well to make creamy porridge, custard and sauces with a slightly sweet edge. In tea, as previously stated I would not mistake it for milk as it has a distinct flavour and smell, but not unpleasant and perfectly drinkable. As M.Lkology has a long shelf life and a pleasant flavour, i would definitely use it in preference to UHT milk any day, or for any dairy-free visitors.

Great drink

5 stars

Review from MIGHTY

Used for my daighter. Great with cereal, great in warm drinks and great with powdered milkshake. Great price. Definitely use again

A lovely sweet alternative to dairy!

4 stars

Review from MIGHTY

I am an avid tea drinker but unfortunately lactose can cause me to suffer from migraines so I like to use dairy free products when I can. I was really impressed with this milk, it's sweet and creamy and tastes just as nice in my cereal as it does in my cup of tea! I also don't feel as bloated/full. Would definitely recommend this to anyone who needs or wants an alternative to dairy products!

Really nice alternative milk especially in coffee.

5 stars

Review from MIGHTY

I'm lactose intolerant so finding a nice milk alternative isn't always easy and can run expensive but this brand has been really nice in both taste and cost. I always add a splash of milk to my coffees but am often left with awful stomach cramps and trips to the toilet, this alternative milk doesn't disagree with my system and tastes lovely as well as packing in the vitamins.

Plant Milk

5 stars

Review from MIGHTY

Iv been looking for a decent plant milk for a while and I'm so glad Iv found this one! Finally a dairy alternative that doesn't give my tea & coffee a funny after taste!

Good product

5 stars

Review from MIGHTY

I would normally always use fresh milk especially to give to my little child. However this was really handy for traveling when we could not get fresh milk and she loved it the same as normal!

Great milk alternative

5 stars

Review from MIGHTY

This is an ideal replacement for milk, coming from The uk which is another bonus. Excellent tasting substitute for milk in porridge or coffee, making both smooth and creamy, which many milk alternatives fail to do. Very happy with the product and would recommend.

1-10 of 117 reviews

