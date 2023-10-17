Go-Cat Senior Chicken & Turkey Mix With Vegetables 750G

Complete Dry Pet Food for Senior Cats 7+. We have started this transition to regenerative agriculture with cereal farmers. Regenerative agriculture is an approach to farming that aims to help protect soil health, restore farmland and its ecosystem. More about our recyclability story. We work hard to care for cats, but we also have a duty to care for the planet. That is why this bag is recyclable. Every ingredient has a purpose www.purina-ingredients.eu

From the day you brought your cat into your home, you made a commitment. The promise to care for them, feed them right and help them live a happy and healthy life and bring daily happiness to your home. With several decades of experience and expertise, Go-Cat® has been nourishing happy and healthy cats for generations with its tasty and quality food for every day. With that honour comes great responsibility. And just like you, all of us at Go-Cat do our utmost to do what we say. For your cat, and for you. 5 Promises because we care: Nutrition: 100% complete and balanced nutrition and delicious goodness, with a blend of animal and plant-based proteins Quality: We carry out hundreds of daily checks throughout our production process Expertise: Developed by Purina nutritionists Traceability: Made with high quality ingredients carefully- selected from known and trusted suppliers 2025 Commitment: We are committed to 100% recyclable or reusable packaging by 2025 Go-Cat® Senior 7+ formula for cats over 7 years old carefully balanced to meet the needs of older cats who burn less energy and require fewer calories from their food / feeding cats with good, wholesome nutrition.

For more variety or enjoyment, for a good start in life or young at heart cats, for those staying inside or those running outside, Go-Cat® has a specific product. Discover our range: Kitten Indoor Senior

Product composition: disc shape kibbles 100% ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Helps support toned muscles supported by quality protein Formulated with quality protein to help keep your senior cat in good shape and support his vitality Helps to promote a healthy heart and a good vision thanks to Taurine Helps support healthy teeth and bones supported by essential minerals and Vitamin D No Artificial Colours, Flavourings or Preservatives

Pack size: 750G

Ingredients

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (20%, of which 2.1% Chicken and 2.1% Turkey), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Vegetables (0.7% Dehydrated Vegetables Equivalent to 4.2% Rehydrated Vegetables), Yeasts

Net Contents

750g ℮

Preparation and Usage

24 (Grams per Day) 3kg - 40g 4kg - 55g 5kg - 70g Fresh, clean drinking water should always be available. Sufficient consumption of water is a necessary part of healthy, every day nutrition. The senior maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight. This bag contains meals for 18 Days* *Calculation based on the average needs of a 3kg adult cat

Additives