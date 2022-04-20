We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Honey Roast Ham Chunks 100G

3.2(8)Write a review
Tesco Honey Roast Ham Chunks 100G
£ 2.00
£2.00/100g
1/2 of a pack

Energy
336kJ
80kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.3g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.49g

medium

8%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Cured, cooked and sliced honey roasted pork.
  • Oven Roasted. Prime cuts cured and roasted in honey for a sweet flavour.
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Honey (3%), Salt, Stabiliser (Triphosphate), Sugar, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: May be eaten hot or cold. If heating, empty contents onto a microwaveable plate.
800W 1 min 45 secs / 900W 1 min 30 secs
Cover and heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 30 seconds after heating.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

8 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Not worth the money

2 stars

Not much flavour, will not buy again

This is nice

5 stars

This is nice

Not likely to be a favourite!!

2 stars

Would not buy again, generally not very pleased with this item.

Yummy snacking!

5 stars

We have been buying this ham for a couple of years now. The bits are very tasty and great for a savoury snack.

Not worth the cost

3 stars

The ham was ok but certainly nothing special and definitely not worth the cost, even on special offer. I would not buy this again.

Not for me.

1 stars

Awful! I got this because the ham hock was unavailable. Never again. It was fatty and tough.

Delicious

5 stars

One of the best buys. Always fresh and no fat. So a regular on my weekly shopping list

Price high for the small amount of ham you get

3 stars

The ham itself felt wet, as if it had been just been washed, couldn’t eat it sorry… maybe next time..

