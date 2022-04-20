Tesco Honey Roast Ham Chunks 100G

Not worth the money
Not much flavour, will not buy again
This is nice
This is nice
Not likely to be a favourite!!
Would not buy again, generally not very pleased with this item.
Yummy snacking!
We have been buying this ham for a couple of years now. The bits are very tasty and great for a savoury snack.
Not worth the cost
The ham was ok but certainly nothing special and definitely not worth the cost, even on special offer. I would not buy this again.
Not for me.
Awful! I got this because the ham hock was unavailable. Never again. It was fatty and tough.
Delicious
One of the best buys. Always fresh and no fat. So a regular on my weekly shopping list
Price high for the small amount of ham you get
The ham itself felt wet, as if it had been just been washed, couldn’t eat it sorry… maybe next time..