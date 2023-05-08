Harringtons Meaty Selection In Jelly 12X85g

Complete Wet Pet Food for Adult Cats Discover our full range of products at HARRINGTONSPETFOOD.COM

Cats need meat! That’s why at Harringtons, we believe cat food should be naturally meatier. Our wet cat food contains delicious meaty fillets, packed with 80% freshly prepared meat ingredients*. We don’t add unnecessary vegetable protein neither, which means our complete cat food contains 100% animal protein, the ideal source of essential amino acids for cats. We don’t use generic meat and animal derivatives, instead we use freshly prepared meat ingredients which are gently cooked to ensure the protein is highly digestible. Our grain free cat food is also formulated without any cereals or fillers, as cats get all the energy they need from meat. That means it's purr-fect for sensitive tummies too. We never add artificial colours or flavours to our natural cat food neither, so sleep easy knowing you’ll be taking good care of them with Harringtons. No nonsense, just natural goodness for all. Cooked in a delicious jelly, this pack contains four delicious flavours; beef, chicken, lamb and turkey, ideal for cats who enjoy traditional meaty flavours. Proud parent of a mature moggie? Why not try our senior cat food – our lower in fat recipe with added L-Carnitine to help promote lean muscle mass in older cats. *Our pouches contain 42% fillets which are then cooked in a tasty jelly.

Our family-founded business started in Yorkshire back in 1923. And our mission to make the best, affordable, natural food for all is still going strong today. Proudly Yorkshire born and bred, Harringtons has a strong affinity for all that’s natural –from the wonderful environment we work within, to the food we feed our pets. NUTRITION We believe natural food should be accessible for every pet. We own our own factories so we can guarantee what goes into our food and how it’s made. It also helps to keep costs down, so everyone can benefit. ENVIRONMENT Being sustainable is essential for us as a business. We generate our own electricity, and manage our water usage carefully, we source locally and reduce plastic wherever we can. COMMUNITY We love giving back – getting involved with rescue centres and pet therapy animals.

• 80% freshly prepared meat ingredients in our delicious fillets* • 100% animal protein, the ideal source for essential amino acids. • No unnecessary vegetable proteins, fillers or nasties. • Grain Free, naturally perfect for sensitive tummies. • Enriched with taurine to help support vision and heart health. • All natural ingredients with added vitamins and minerals.

Pack size: 1.02KG

Net Contents

12 x 85g ℮

Preparation and Usage

3kg: Pouch only: 2; Pouch + dry food: 1 1/2 + 10g 4kg: Pouch only: 3; Pouch + dry food: 2 + 10g 5kg: Pouch only: 3 1/2; Pouch + dry food: 2 1/2 + 10g Feeding Guide The recommended daily servings are for a guide only. How much you feed also depends on age and level of activity. If you're concerned about your cat's weight please see the body condition score chart on our website for advice. Ensure clean, fresh water is always available. Calories per 100g = 79 kcal