GaviNatura Heartburn and Indigestion Relief Tablets 14 pack

£9.00

£0.64/each

Double Clubcard Points on Selected Healthcare Products. Clubcard / App required, offer is valid for delivery from 15/11/23 until 05/12/23 Subject to availability.

GaviNatura Tblts Heartburn & Indigestion 14s
- Help treat heartburn and indigestion symptoms with GaviNatura- GaviNatura is available as tablets which are suitable for on-the-go lifestyles.GaviNatura is a 100% natural and gluten free medical device.GaviNatura neutralises excess acid, helping to provide effective relief from heartburn and indigestion.
It contains 14 tablets of 1.55g each 21.7gGAVINatura is a trade mark of the RB group of companies
100% natural and effective relief from heartburn and indigestionGaviNatura neutralises stomach acid to help relieve discomfortMade from 100% natural ingredients such as limestone and aloe veraConvenient, on the go format

Ingredients

Synergistic Molecular Complex of Polysaccharides (from Aloe vera, Malva sylvestris) and the Natural Minerals Limestone and Nahcolite, Titrated in Polysaccharides (Molecular weight > 20, 000 Daltons) ³7.6% (40 mg per Tablets), It also contains: Cane Sugar, Gum Arabic, Natural Flavouring

Net Contents

14 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

Can be Used During Pregnancy - Always speak to your doctor or pharmacist before using medical devices in pregnancy. GaviNatura is a medical device. Always Read the Leaflet Instructions. RKT-M-09641Adults and children over 6:Slowly dissolve one tablet in the mouth as needed.In the case of heartburn and indigestion take one tablet after each main meal and one in the evening before going to bed.If symptoms persist or worsen seek medical advice.Use the product within 6 months of opening the bottle.Close the bottle tightly after use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

