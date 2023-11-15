GaviNatura Heartburn and Indigestion Relief Tablets 14 pack

GaviNatura Tblts Heartburn & Indigestion 14s

- Help treat heartburn and indigestion symptoms with GaviNatura - GaviNatura is available as tablets which are suitable for on-the-go lifestyles. GaviNatura is a 100% natural and gluten free medical device. GaviNatura neutralises excess acid, helping to provide effective relief from heartburn and indigestion.

It contains 14 tablets of 1.55g each 21.7g GAVINatura is a trade mark of the RB group of companies

100% natural and effective relief from heartburn and indigestion GaviNatura neutralises stomach acid to help relieve discomfort Made from 100% natural ingredients such as limestone and aloe vera Convenient, on the go format

Ingredients

Synergistic Molecular Complex of Polysaccharides (from Aloe vera, Malva sylvestris) and the Natural Minerals Limestone and Nahcolite, Titrated in Polysaccharides (Molecular weight > 20, 000 Daltons) ³7.6% (40 mg per Tablets), It also contains: Cane Sugar, Gum Arabic, Natural Flavouring

Net Contents

14 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage