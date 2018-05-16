We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Baxters Salad Diced Beets 340G

£ 1.00
£0.48/100g DR.WT

Product Description

  • Diced Beetroot in Vinegar with Sugar and Sweetener
  • "Every one of our freshly harvested beets is hand selected for quality. We gently steam the beetroot and then pickle, using our special recipe to deliver a truly delicious taste."
  • Diced beetroot pickled in sweet malt vinegar
  • Britain's Favourite Beetroot
  • 80g = 1 of your 5 a day
  • Full locked in freshness and flavour
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 207G

Information

Ingredients

Beetroot, Water, Barley Malt Vinegar, Acid (Acetic Acid), Salt, Sugar, Sweetener (Sodium Saccharin)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 4 weeks. For best before end: see cap.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • SAFETY BUTTON POPS UP WHEN SEAL IS BROKEN

Name and address

  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

Return to

  • If you have any comments or require more information, please contact:
  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.
  • Tel: 0800 389 8389
  • Or please visit us at www.baxters.com

Drained weight

207g

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold, drained) Per 100g:
Energy111kJ / 27kcal
Fat0.1g
(of which saturates<0.1g)
Carbohydrate4.3g
(of which sugars4.0g)
Fibre1.6g
Protein1.0g
Salt0.37g

Safety information

SAFETY BUTTON POPS UP WHEN SEAL IS BROKEN

