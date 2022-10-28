Scrumbles Chicken Dry Cat Food 750g Good Food Should'nt Cost the Earth! I mean what's the point! If we eat well at the expense of our precious planet, we won't be here for long. We take care to tread lightly with conscious decisions like manufacturing locally and choosing eco packaging. 1% of our sales are donated to social and environmental causes Uses up to 16% less fossil fuels, 26% less water use and 21% reduced greenhouse gas emissions vs other non recyclable bags. Beyond the bowl We're committed to helping those who need us most and work closely with animal charities donating food and funds. Learn more at scrumbles.co.uk 1% for the Planet - Member We take care to tread gently on the planet, reducing our food miles by manufacturing locally and donating 1% of our turnover to environmental and social causes. Head over to scrumbles.co.uk to use or hand feeding calculator for more weights and a tailored guide.

Gut Friendly Probiotics We've squeezed in 1 Billion live bacteria to aid digestion, support the immune system and help form pickupable poops. Proper Ingredients Made with natural ingredients, our hypoallergenic recipes are free from common allergens like gluten, soy & dairy. We stand firmly against nonsense like added sugars, salts and artificial B.S. Lots of Meat Cats are obligate carnivores and need animal protein to thrive. That's why we pack our recipes with highly digestible meat and avoid difficult to digest pea protein. Extra Goodies We've added cranberries believed to support a healthy urinary tract and optimal levels of omega 3 and 6 to support healthy skin and coat.

We've Declared War on Bad Poos. In our search to solve our pets' tummy troubles, we found good health starts in the gut. We quit our jobs to create delicious recipes using natural, wholesome ingredients perfect for sensitive stomachs that get the wiggle of approval from our chief tasters smudge & Boo.

Complete Dry Food for Adults & Seniors Good Inside Out Free Run Chicken Proudly British Gluten Free Made with Natural Ingredients Live Bacteria for Digestive Health Ethical Award - The Ethical Company Organisation

Pack size: 750G

Ingredients

75% Chicken (34% Dehydrated Chicken, 30% Freshly Prepared Chicken, 8% Chicken Fat, 3% Chicken Liver), 19% Rice, 2.7% Dried Alfalfa, 1.5% Salmon Oil, Minerals, Vitamins, 0.4% Dried Cranberry, 0.07% Dried Carrot, Extract of Yucca Schidigera 150mg/kg

Allergy Information

Made on a site which handles Grains

Net Contents

750g ℮

Preparation and Usage