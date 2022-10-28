We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Scrumbles Chicken Dry Cat Food 750G

Scrumbles Chicken Dry Cat Food 750g Good Food Should'nt Cost the Earth!I mean what's the point! If we eat well at the expense of our precious planet, we won't be here for long. We take care to tread lightly with conscious decisions like manufacturing locally and choosing eco packaging. 1% of our sales are donated to social and environmental causesUses up to 16% less fossil fuels, 26% less water use and 21% reduced greenhouse gas emissions vs other non recyclable bags.Beyond the bowlWe're committed to helping those who need us most and work closely with animal charities donating food and funds.Learn more at scrumbles.co.uk1% for the Planet - MemberWe take care to tread gently on the planet, reducing our food miles by manufacturing locally and donating 1% of our turnover to environmental and social causes.Head over to scrumbles.co.uk to use or hand feeding calculator for more weights and a tailored guide.
Gut Friendly ProbioticsWe've squeezed in 1 Billion live bacteria to aid digestion, support the immune system and help form pickupable poops.Proper IngredientsMade with natural ingredients, our hypoallergenic recipes are free from common allergens like gluten, soy & dairy. We stand firmly against nonsense like added sugars, salts and artificial B.S.Lots of MeatCats are obligate carnivores and need animal protein to thrive. That's why we pack our recipes with highly digestible meat and avoid difficult to digest pea protein.Extra GoodiesWe've added cranberries believed to support a healthy urinary tract and optimal levels of omega 3 and 6 to support healthy skin and coat.
We've Declared War on Bad Poos.In our search to solve our pets' tummy troubles, we found good health starts in the gut. We quit our jobs to create delicious recipes using natural, wholesome ingredients perfect for sensitive stomachs that get the wiggle of approval from our chief tasters smudge & Boo.
Complete Dry Food for Adults & SeniorsGood Inside OutFree Run ChickenProudly BritishGluten FreeMade with Natural IngredientsLive Bacteria for Digestive HealthEthical Award - The Ethical Company Organisation
75% Chicken (34% Dehydrated Chicken, 30% Freshly Prepared Chicken, 8% Chicken Fat, 3% Chicken Liver), 19% Rice, 2.7% Dried Alfalfa, 1.5% Salmon Oil, Minerals, Vitamins, 0.4% Dried Cranberry, 0.07% Dried Carrot, Extract of Yucca Schidigera 150mg/kg

Made on a site which handles Grains

750g ℮

Feeding GuidelinesEvery cat is different but here is a guide based on typical activity levels.Fresh water should be available at all times.New to Scrumbles? We suggest a gradual change over 7-10 days.This Complete MealIs all your cat needs. If you like to give treats, please feed a little bit less.Cat Weight: 2-3kg, Dozer Indoor Cats, Food Per Day: 29-39g; Adventurer Active Cats, Food Per Day: 44-58gCat Weight: 3-4kg, Dozer Indoor Cats, Food Per Day: 39-48g; Adventurer Active Cats, Food Per Day: 58-71gCat Weight: 4-5kg, Dozer Indoor Cats, Food Per Day: 48-56g; Adventurer Active Cats, Food Per Day: 71-84gCat Weight: 5-6kg, Dozer Indoor Cats, Food Per Day: 56-63g; Adventurer Active Cats, Food Per Day: 84-95gCat Weight: 6-7kg, Dozer Indoor Cats, Food Per Day: 63-71g; Adventurer Active Cats, Food Per Day: 95-106g

