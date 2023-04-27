We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Skin Saints Pore Refining Liquid Peel Vitamin C 100Ml

Skin Saints Pore Refining Liquid Peel Vitamin C 100Ml

Vegan

Skin Saints Pore Refining Liqd Peel Vit C 100ml
Skin Saints Pore-refining Liquid Peel is a lighter approach to exfoliation. Gently lifts away impurities and dead cells from skin to leave skin looking clean and refreshed.
The name Skin saints® is a registered Trademark of AFB PLC.
Re-Energizing for Dull SkinCruelty FreeSuitable for Vegans
Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Carbomer, Palmitamidopropyltrimonium Chloride, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PEG/PPG-17/6 Copolymer, 3-0-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, Quaternium-80, Parfum (Fragrance), Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Water, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Tapioca Starch, Behentrimonium Chloride, Isopropyl Alcohol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Butylene Glycol, Cocotrimanium Chloride, Caprylyl Glycol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Hippophae Rhamnoides Fruit Extract, Limonene, Linalool

Made in China

100ml ℮

Directions:Use twice a week after cleansing skin. Use two pumps of product and massage into dry skin. Dirt, excess oils and impurities are collected up by the gel. Rinse away with clean water.Twist pump to release.

