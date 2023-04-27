Skin Saints Pore Refining Liquid Peel Vitamin C 100Ml

Skin Saints Pore Refining Liqd Peel Vit C 100ml

Skin Saints Pore-refining Liquid Peel is a lighter approach to exfoliation. Gently lifts away impurities and dead cells from skin to leave skin looking clean and refreshed.

The name Skin saints® is a registered Trademark of AFB PLC.

Re-Energizing for Dull Skin Cruelty Free Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Carbomer, Palmitamidopropyltrimonium Chloride, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PEG/PPG-17/6 Copolymer, 3-0-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, Quaternium-80, Parfum (Fragrance), Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Water, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Tapioca Starch, Behentrimonium Chloride, Isopropyl Alcohol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Butylene Glycol, Cocotrimanium Chloride, Caprylyl Glycol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Hippophae Rhamnoides Fruit Extract, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Made in China

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Preparation and Usage