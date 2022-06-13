We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Heinz Vegetable Hoops 205G

4.1(33)Write a review
Heinz Vegetable Hoops 205G
£ 0.90
£4.40/kg

Per can (205g)

Energy
508kJ
120kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.7g

low

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.9g

medium

14%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 248kJ

Product Description

  • Hoops made with pasta from durum wheat semolina, carrot powder and cauliflower powder, in a tomato and sweet potato sauce.
  • Good pasta. Good times.
  • Heinz Hoops are a family favourite. And these are no different.
  • Only these are loaded with 30% more veg, making it easier than ever to get your fix, just with that added bit of fun!
  • 30% more veg
  • Low sugar
  • Source of fibre
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 205G
  • Low sugar
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (42%), Veg Hoops (40%, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Carrot Powder (4%), Cauliflower Powder (1%)), Sweet Potato (12.7%), Water, Sugar, Modified Cornflour, Salt, Spice, Garlic Salt, Onion Extract, Acid - Citric Acid, Spice Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg.

Storage

Best before end see can endEmpty unused contents into a suitable covered container. Keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: (850W): Use a covered microwaveable container.
Heat for 1 1/2 minutes, stir.
Heat for a further 1 minute.

Hob
Instructions: Heat gently in pan.

Number of uses

Servings per can - 1

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Return to

  • Get in touch
  • Phone 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311)
  • Or visit heinz.co.uk
  • Please quote the code on the can end.
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

205g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer can%RI**
Energy248kJ508kJ
-59kcal120kcal6%
Fat0.2g0.5g1%
- of which saturates<0.1g0.1g<1%
Carbohydrate12.4g25.5g10%
- of which sugars4.2g8.7g10%
Fibre1.3g2.6g
Protein1.7g3.4g7%
Salt0.4g0.9g14%
**RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Servings per can - 1---
View all Spaghetti & Pasta

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

33 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Tasty as always

5 stars

Was hesitant trying the veg version of a classic but they were great. Will definitely buy again.

What's the point?

1 stars

Normally Spaghetti hoops are the only thing I go for in tins. These don't taste nice and if you want more veggies in your diet, chuck some mushrooms in.

Good alternative to ordinary hoops

4 stars

these were bought as part of a promotion but we normally buy Heinz hoops anyway. as we are trying to eat less pasta they are a good alternative. quite expensive and processed but a good emergency snack.

Tasty and healthy

5 stars

No different from the normal Heinz variety but healthier, which is always a bonus.

Healthier Hoops

5 stars

These veggie hoops still taste great despite being healthier than the standard hoops. This product was bought as part of a promotion

Average at best

3 stars

not expecting much and didn't deliver much. no better than budget brand sadly and taste different to normal

Great

4 stars

Sceptical initially but loved the flavour. Bought as part of a promotion

Lovely n tasty

4 stars

The kids wnjoyed this. Tried as part of a promotion.

Really tasty

5 stars

really nice and tasty could tell they were vegatable

Tasty

3 stars

my daughter loved this and I like it as was vegetables making it slightly healthier although it did taste high in salt

1-10 of 33 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here