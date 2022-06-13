Heinz Vegetable Hoops 205G

Tasty as always
Was hesitant trying the veg version of a classic but they were great. Will definitely buy again.
What's the point?
Normally Spaghetti hoops are the only thing I go for in tins. These don't taste nice and if you want more veggies in your diet, chuck some mushrooms in.
Good alternative to ordinary hoops
these were bought as part of a promotion but we normally buy Heinz hoops anyway. as we are trying to eat less pasta they are a good alternative. quite expensive and processed but a good emergency snack.
Tasty and healthy
No different from the normal Heinz variety but healthier, which is always a bonus.
Healthier Hoops
These veggie hoops still taste great despite being healthier than the standard hoops. This product was bought as part of a promotion
Average at best
not expecting much and didn't deliver much. no better than budget brand sadly and taste different to normal
Great
Sceptical initially but loved the flavour. Bought as part of a promotion
Lovely n tasty
The kids wnjoyed this. Tried as part of a promotion.
Really tasty
really nice and tasty could tell they were vegatable
Tasty
my daughter loved this and I like it as was vegetables making it slightly healthier although it did taste high in salt