BLOOPIES FLOATIES

Floaties are the Bloopies little sisters that wear cute animal floats to swim! They have a very sweet design with trendy hairstyles in lovely colours. When you pull the rope on the back of the float and put the doll into the water, she will move as if she is really swimming! The dolls and their animal floats squirt water and make bubbles through their mouths! Enjoy bath time fun with Bloopies Floaties! Each sold separately.